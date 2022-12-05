Automated Hospital Bed Market size will reach to USD 44.3 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Automated Hospital Beds market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Automated Hospital Beds market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, technology, treatment type, usage, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Automated Hospital Beds market are Malvestio SpA, Paramount Bed Co Ltd, Linet spol. s.r.o, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co KG, Arjo Huntleigh, Gendron Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Corporation, Linetspol. Sr.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., and Stryker, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Automated Hospital Beds market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

As patients need to rest, hospital beds are the most crucial piece of medical equipment. When patients are hospitalized, beds are an essential item they require, and they must be constructed to be as comfortable as possible while also shielding them from harm. Patients are kept comfortable during extended hospital stays thanks to automated hospital beds. Hospital beds with automated functionality are advantageous for patients with difficulty getting in and out of bed. Automated beds are used in surgical facilities, hospitals, and clinics alike. By using an automatic hospital bed, people unable to change positions or perform simple tasks on their own might regain their independence and confidence. An automatic hospital bed allows people who must spend a lot of time in bed to take charge of their motions and improve their comfort. Most electrical profiling beds allow for the automatic adjustment of bed height, simplifying and streamlining treatment. Even some beds can tilt. The function is known as Trendelenburg and is managed by a handset. Depending on the circumstance, an individual or a carer can use this remote control. The mattress platform's modular design can identify an autonomous hospital bed. This enables the user to change the device's height and tilt. Some beds' backrests can be raised to help the patient sit up. Some have a knee break or adjustable footrest to help elevate the legs. These beds offer support for the head, neck, back, knees, and hips. They are adaptable and clever. Depending on the user's specific needs, the bed may change to meet or even exceed those expectations regarding posture, comfort, and activity. An autonomous hospital bed has numerous advantages. Patients with chronic medical conditions and mobility problems can manage daily tasks more easily.

Scope of Automated Hospital Beds Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered type, technology, treatment type, usage, end-user, and region. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Malvestio SpA, Paramount Bed Co Ltd, Linet spol. s.r.o, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co KG, Arjo Huntleigh, Gendron Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Corporation, Linetspol. Sr.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., and Stryker, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Semi-Automatic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is semi-automatic and fully automatic. The semi-automatic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its advantages, which include being less expensive than fully mechanical hospital beds, having manual height adjustment features, and having electronic head and foot sections. While in intensive care units, fully automatic hospital beds are typically preferred.

The smart automated segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The technology includes basic automated and smart automated. The smart automated segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Patient care, aid, and monitoring are just a few of the answers offered by smart, automated hospital beds. The smart Automated Hospital Beds market will experience tremendous demand due to the growing need from hospitals to replace their outdated equipment with new, technologically sophisticated technology.

The outdoor segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes the segment includes outdoors, swimming, and others. The outdoor segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The skin of babies is sensitive which makes them prone to several rashes and infections when exposed to the outdoor environment. So, in most cases, it is advisable to use mineral sunscreen lotions when going outdoors to avoid sunburns, tanning, rashes, and allergies.

The general purpose segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The usage segment includes intensive care delivery, pressure relief, general purpose, bariatric, pediatric, psychiatric care, and others. The general purpose segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The general ward has more patients than the other wards, which explains why. In addition, a rising requirement for hospitals to treat people with minor injuries or illnesses is anticipated to fuel the market sector's future growth.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and others. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow rapidly due to rising healthcare infrastructure spending and demand for smart hospital beds in medical institutions. Furthermore, hospitals have ample space and infrastructure to accommodate hospital beds which propels the market’s growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Automated Hospital Beds include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Developed nations like the US, Canada, and Mexico are the main causes of the region's high share. Growing elderly populations, who are more susceptible to age-related illnesses, rising frequency and incidence of chronic diseases, and the region's high per capita health expenditures are all expected to boost the market in North America throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the predicted period. This can be ascribed to a growth in the number of people with chronic illnesses, as well as to new product availability and development in Asia, as well as to greater use of these devices in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's automated hospital bed market size was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Because the pharmaceutical and medical industries are so prevalent, there is a growing demand for automated hospital beds. Additionally, market-friendly government policies are fueling expansion in this region.

China

China automated hospital beds’ market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029. Increased discretionary incomes, particularly in metropolitan areas, are driving the market. Furthermore, China has money available and is constantly searching the world for business opportunities. According to McKinsey, healthcare funds raised over $40 billion of capital in 2017, with over $10 billion going toward funding agreements. The trend slowed down in 2018, but Chinese funders are still backing US-based biotech in an increasingly prominent way (e.g., Grail, VielaBio) and are beginning to focus on Europe, where many biotechs could profit from access to new funding sources.

India

India's automated hospital bed market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. Because of the expanding population, rising consumer spending, and improvements in the healthcare industry, the region is expected to experience major growth in product demand. According to the Economic Survey of 2022, India's public healthcare spending increased from 1.8% of GDP in 2020–2021 to 2.1% in 2021–2022. These elements support the nation's demand for automated hospital beds.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population.

