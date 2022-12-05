JP Recovery Services Merges with Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Meduit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, a leading healthcare revenue cycle solutions company, announced today that JP Recovery Services (JPRS) has joined the Meduit organization. Together, the two companies will leverage their combined capabilities to provide a full spectrum of revenue cycle solutions to healthcare organizations in 48 states.



Founded 25 years ago by John Beirne and John Murray, both co-owners of JPRS, the organization provides accounts receivables management, billing and extended business office (pre-collect) services to over 70 hospitals, physicians groups and private practices across the US.

“It is a great honor for JPRS to join the Meduit family, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished,” said John Beirne, Co-owner of JPRS. “Because of this merger, our clients will benefit from expanded revenue cycle solutions which they’ve not had available to them before.”

As part of the merger, JPRS owners John Murray and John Beirne are transitioning into consulting roles and ultimately retirement when the time is right for them and the company. The JPRS name will change to JP RMP, and employees will become part of Meduit.

“They were instrumental in making this merger happen because they saw the potential for both organizations to come together to offer more innovation, more support, more revenue for our shared clients and more opportunities for JPRS employees,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “Over the years, they have both made enormous contributions to the organization’s success, and we wish them well going forward.”

Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial health of hospitals, health systems and physician groups through proven, expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. The company is widely regarded as a pioneer in digital and artificial intelligence solutions that drive financial resilience for healthcare providers.

About Meduit

Meduit is a leading revenue cycle solutions company with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 1,000 hospitals and physician practices in 48 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com.