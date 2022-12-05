Benevity Appoints Lance Ludman as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc ., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, announced today the appointment of Lance Ludman as Chief Financial Officer. Lance brings over 20 years of experience scaling organizations in the educational technology, social good and cloud software industries. At Benevity, Lance will partner with all business functions to deliver scalable, data-driven financial strategies to support Benevity’s global growth.



“To help solve the pressing social and environmental issues facing the world, Benevity needs to be many times larger and more ubiquitous than it is today. Lance is precisely the type of financial executive who will get us there,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “He is a great addition to our team given his shared passion for doing good, alignment with Benevity’s culture and experience leading purpose-driven, high-growth technology companies.”

Leveraging his deep financial and operational expertise in the technology sector, Lance will drive the financial strategy of the business and scale the finance and operations teams to support global sales growth. He joins Benevity’s executive team — reporting directly to Schmitt — and will oversee financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, risk and compliance, legal and operations.

“I am thrilled to join Benevity and further solidify it as the key innovator in the growing corporate purpose space as more companies realize the importance of engaging their employees and customers around social impact initiatives,” said Ludman. “I look forward to bringing a set of fresh eyes and experience to complement the wisdom already present at Benevity as we continue to power purpose-driven businesses around the world.”

Lance joins Benevity after spending the past 12 years working for purpose-driven companies. He comes most recently from DreamBox Learning, where he was CFO and oversaw its 2021 acquisition. Prior to that, he worked in corporate development and as CFO for both the international and enterprise market divisions at Blackbaud, a leading vertical cloud software company. His appointment as CFO at Benevity is effective Dec. 21, 2022.

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $10 billion in donations and 46 million hours of volunteering time to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 770,000 positive actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $12 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com .

