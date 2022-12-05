New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemotherapy At Home Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370167/?utm_source=GNW



The global chemotherapy at home services market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing incidences of different types of cancer, and rising preferences towards at-home medical care, are bolstering the growth of the market.



Chemotherapy is a medical practice that is mainly conducted for cancer patients.It uses powerful chemicals to kill fast growing cells in human body.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are growing need to reduce the period of inpatient stays, the increasing population, changing societal behavior, increasing government investments, growth in geriatric population, and technological advancements in field of chemotherapy devices.Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations are fueling the growth of the market.



For instance, CVS Health and the Cancer Treatments Centers of America (CTCA) worked in partnership to bolster the access to chemotherapy at home for eligible patients.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Rise in Geriatric Population

Rise in occurrences of various types of cancer such as lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, and others, are propelling the growth of the market.Cancer is considered as second largest cause of mortality and disability across the globe.



According to National Cancer Institute, roughly 5.5 million people in the United States are affected by cancer. This number is projected to rise to 20.3 million by 2026. Owing to the rapid increase in number of patients suffering from cancer, the surge in demand for chemotherapy rises, which augments the growth of chemotherapy at home services market, globally. Furthermore, rising geriatric population is also a key factor contributing the growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 77.0 million people will be aged 65 & above by 2034, and this number is anticipated to reach 94.7 million by 2060.

Increasing Preference for At-Home Medical Care and Various Technological Advancements

Rising consumer inclination toward at-home medical care is bolstering the market growth, globally.The limited movement capabilities by elderly population are fueling the growth of the market.



Rising incidences of hospital infections, and cost effectiveness of these devices are curbing the market growth. For instance, in 2021, as per the study, titled ‘Predicting Patients at Risk for Prolonged Hospital Stays’, only 1.2% of hospital stays lasted more than 21 days. Moreover, various initiatives are taken by government and non-government organization to bolster the growth of the market. In 2021, VS Health and the Cancer Treatments Centers of America (CTCA) collaborated to augment the access to chemotherapy at home for qualified patients.

Market Segmentation

The global chemotherapy at home services market is segmented into product, route of administration, cancer type, and company.Based on product, the market is divided into chemotherapy drugs and chemotherapy infusion pumps.



Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and intravenous.Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising prevalence of different type of cancer and rising geriatric population base in the country.

Market Players

Portea Medical Pvt. Ltd., HealthCare atHOME, Ubiqare Health Pvt. Ltd., Vitalis Health and Home Care Pty Ltd, Medibank Private Limited, Advocate Medical Group, View Health Pty Ltd, and CVS Health Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



