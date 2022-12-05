Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Markets Report 2022-2026 with Competitive Assessment of Alibaba, Alphabet, AppLovin, Baidu, ByteDance, InMobi, Kakao, Meta, Mobvista, Tencent, & Twitter

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study evaluates the mobile advertising industry in Asia-Pacific, focusing on in-app, mobile web, and mobile video advertising.

The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2026, with a breakdown by segment type and country.

The research identifies key market participants in the mobile advertising ecosystem and analyzes their competitive positions in the market. Geographic scope includes China, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The rising Internet penetration and ubiquity of smartphones will contribute to the growth of mobile advertising in Asia-Pacific. Mobile advertising services in the region are growing rapidly, as advertisers, media companies, and publishers follow audiences away from traditional TV commercials and desktops.

The increased use of next-generation analytics solutions supported by artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) allows service providers to track user behavior across mobile devices and rich media platforms. The combination of data collection and analytics helps providers understand consumers' preferences and create valuable targeting that will be useful for advertisers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Mobile Advertising

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast Analysis

Ad Spending Forecast by Country

Ad Spending Forecast Analysis by Country

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: In-App Advertising

Growth Metrics

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis and Market Trend

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mobile Web Advertising

Growth Metrics

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis and Market Trend

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mobile Video Advertising

Growth Metrics

Ad Spending Forecast

Ad Spending Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis and Market Trend

6. Key Competitors and Industry Participants Assessment

Company Profile Assessment

Alibaba

Alphabet

AppLovin

Baidu

ByteDance

InMobi

Kakao

Meta (Facebook)

Mobvista

Tencent

Twitter

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Decentralization Advertising

Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile Game Advertising

Growth Opportunity 3: Metaverse Advertising

8. The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

The 3 Big Predictions

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6im5a