Drone Services Market to Hit $232.8 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting 42.78% CAGR

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone services market size was valued at $9.56 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from $13.48 billion in 2022 to $232.8 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.78% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of commercial drones in various industries and the implementation of drones for the development of delivery models are expected to elevate this industry’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Drone Services Market, 2022-2029.”

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Robust Demand for Surveillance Drones in the War to Propel Market Progress

This industry is expected to grow substantially due to the rising demand for surveillance drones. The rising demand for surveillance drones for data acquisition, border surveillance, and data gathering is expected to enhance sales. Further, the increasing adoption of Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAVs), is expected to foster the demand for the product. These factors are likely to enhance this industry’s progress during the pandemic.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drone-services-market-102682

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Aerodyne Group (Malaysia)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cyberhawk (U.K.)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Matternet (U.S.)

PrecisionHawk (U.S.)

Phoenix Drone Services LLC (U.S.)

SenseFly (Switzerland)

Sky Futures Ltd (U.K.)

Terra Drone (Japan)

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.48 Billion 2029 Value Projection USD 232.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR 42.78% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2018 - 2020 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Service Type, By Application, and End User Growth Driver Rising Adoption of the Service in the Agricultural Sector to Foster Market Growth

Quick Buy - Drone Services Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102682

COVID-19 Impact

Robust Demand for Delivery Drones from the Healthcare Industry to Propel Market Progress

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the robust demand for delivery drones from the healthcare industry. The alarming spike in COVID-19 enhanced the demand for delivery drones. Further, the rising demand for the product from online delivery channels elevated this market’s progress. In addition, the increasing demand for drones from Rwanda, Malawi, and Ghana for commodities and medical samples is expected to foster market progress.

Segmentation

Drone MRO Services Segment to Lead Backed by Robust Adoption for Drone-based Inspection

By service type, the market is segmented into drone platform services, drone MRO services, and drone training and simulation services. The drone MRO services segment is expected to lead due to the robust adoption of drone-based inspection.

Aerial Photography Segment to Lead Attributable to Increasing Applications in Large Countries

Based on application, the drone services market is divided into aerial photography, product delivery, surveillance and inspections, data acquisition and analytics, and others. The aerial photography segment is expected to lead due to rising applications in large countries.

Agriculture Segment to Dominate Owing to Increasing Applications in Several Countries

As per end-use, the market is categorized into agriculture, infrastructure, oil & gas, logistics, and others. The agriculture segment is expected to dominate due to rising applications in several countries.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage



The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drone-services-market-102682

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of the Service in the Agricultural Sector to Foster Market Growth

Drone services comprise of delivery services built on the adoption of UAVs. The rising adoption of the service from the agricultural sector is expected to foster market progress. Further, the rising demand for drones from several sectors is likely to fuel drone service adoption. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the service for agricultural purposes is expected to elevate the industry’s progress. Also, the increasing focus on developing LiDAR, multispectral sensors, and thermal cameras is expected to foster this industry’s progress. These factors may drive the drone services market growth.

However, rising concerns regarding safety by regulatory bodies are likely to hamper this industry’s progress.

Regional Insights



Presence of Several Key Players to Propel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the drone services market share due to the presence of several key players. The market in North America stood at USD 4.57 billion in 2022 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of drone services in several sectors is likely to foster market growth.

In Europe, the rising adoption of drones in various sectors is likely to foster the demand for drone services. This factor elevated industry growth in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the presence of several major players and rising government investments are likely to fuel the drone services industry’s growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/drone-services-market-102682

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis List of Battery Producers in Marine Sector

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drone Services Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drone Services Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Deploy Partnerships to Elevate their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market deploy partnerships to enhance their brand image. For example, Astralution and Aerodyne group entered a strategic partnership in January 2022. This partnership was undertaken to offer Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), solutions in the Scandinavian regions. This partnership may allow both companies to enhance their brand image. Furthermore, the companies deployed research and development, mergers, acquisitions, innovations, and expansions to enhance their market position.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drone-services-market-102682

Key Industry Development

February 2021: INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX), and Terra Drone Corporation announced a capital tie-up and launched their INPEX-Terra Drone Intelligent Drone Plan.

Read Related Insights:

Small Drone Market to Reach USD 46.68 Billion by 2021-2028 | Small Drone Industry CAGR of 22.86%

Military Drone Market is Projected to Hit USD 26.12 Billion by 2028 | Military Drone Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 12.78% During 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com