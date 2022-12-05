CoinAgenda Adds Craig Sellars, Jon Najarian and Marshall Long to Final List of Speakers During Puerto Rico Blockchain Week

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced final speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean, which will be held at Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico on December 5-7. Tickets are on the event page and local discounted prices are available. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, speakers and sponsors with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties.
Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:
- Dan Morehead, Founder of Pantera
- Anthony Di Iorio, Founder of Ethereum & Decentral
- Brittany Kaiser, Chair of the Board of Gryphon Digital Mining
- Brock Pierce, CEO of Helios
- Craig Sellars, Founder & CEO of SELF
- David Johnston, COO of DLTx
- Enzo Villani, Founder & CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital
- Trevor Koverko, Cofounder, Matador and Polymat
- Alan Chiu, Boba Network
- Alberto Baco, Co-Founder/Managing Director of RE Capital
- Alex Gordon-Brander, CoDEX Labs
- Alex Hatzimihail, Transform Greece
- Austin Davis, Co-founder of Crowd Bits
- Bob Reid, Everest
- Brian Bourgerie, InvestPR
- Colette Young, Chief Investment Officer at Percival
- Cristian Melendez, EvolvingSpace
- David Namdar, General Partner in @coraldefi and Co-Founder of NFT.com, Coral Capital
- Dean Thomas, CEO of Stealth Capital
- Edgar Cruz, EvolvingSpace
- Emma Rose Bienvenu, Chief Of Staff at Pantera Capital
- Erik LaPaglia, Founder of NFT Miami
- Erin Cell, Co-Host of The NiFTy Chicks
- Giovanni Mendez, Geo Tax
- Harpal Sandhu, CoDEX Labs
- Hervé Larren, CEO of Airvey.io
- Idan Zuckerman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland
- J.D. Seraphine, CEO of Raiinmaker
- Jacob Farber, General Counsel at DLTx
- Jake Ryan, Tradecraft Capital
- James Haft, Chairman of DLTx
- Jan Reese Rondina, Hallo Technologies
- Jeremy Nichele, Big Watt Digital
- Joel Comm, Chief Shenanigizer at The Nifty Company
- Joey Krug, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital
- John Divine, Execution Specialist at BlockFills
- Jon Najarian
- Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler
- Joyce Chow, Founder of iHollywood Film Festival
- Ken DiCross, MetaMask & AirWire
- Kurt Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, YUG Compliance Protocol & Wallet
- Lisa Yu, General Partner of Oria Capital
- Lucas Erb, NExT Sensing Lead at Deloitte Consulting
- Luke Stokes, Managing Director of FIO Protocol
- Mark Friedler, CEO of Gigex
- Marshall Long, VP Innovation at Rhodium
- Masha Prusso, Partner at StoryVC and Crypto PR Lab
- Matt McKibbin, Cofounder of DecentraNet
- Max Bashkaev, ShredSpots
- Michaelangelo Anglero Vazquez, Founder of Tradery Labs
- Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank
- Monica Quaintance, Siren.xyz
- Oliver Gale, CEO & Co Founder of Panther Protocol
- Paul McCulloch-Otero, Managing Partner of NYC CyberLaw Group, PLLC
- Paul Puey, CEO / Co-Founder of Edge
- Raquel Buscaino, Emerging Technology Lead, Novel & Exponential Technologies (NExT) at Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Rayven Moore, Partner at CryptoEQ
- Rouven Heck. Co-Founder of SiDAO & ProtoCap
- Russell Korus, NFT Innovator
- Ryan Condron, CEO of Titan Mining
- Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin
- Sergii Grybniak, Waterfall Protocol by Fuente Labs
- Sheldon Weisfeld, Cryptopreneur
- Sir Lord Travis Wright, Cohost of Bad Crypto Podcast
- Spencer Randall, CryptoEQ
- Stefan Rust, Founder CEO of Laguna Labs
- Steven Masur, Partner at MGA Law
- Tony Evans, Managing Director of RATE Group
- Violet Abtahi, COO of Enya Labs
- Yida Gao, Shima Capital
- See the full schedule at https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2022-schedule/
CoinAgenda Caribbean kicks off Monday evening with an opening party, overlooking the pool and sunset of Isla Verde Beach. Tuesday evening, the infamous Legendary Dinner will be hosted at a private estate in the Guaynabo rain forest where a full dinner buffet and drinks will be provided in a luxurious atmosphere, giving all attendees, speakers and sponsors a chance to connect and unwind. CoinAgenda Caribbean will conclude with a closing party which will include a bar and light appetizers where participants can recap, mix and mingle.
Featured sponsors of CoinAgenda Caribbean include:
- MegaMask, Platinum Sponsor
- Big Watt Digital, Legendary Dinner Gold
- Transform Greece, Opening Party Gold
- Boba Network
- Event Horizon Capital
- Fly
- CoDEX
- Graviton
- Transform Ventures
- Blockchain Wire
- Transform Group
“CoinAgenda Caribbean is back on the island for its sixth year and is bringing startups and investors a hub to meet,“ said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda Founder. “Many of our investors and presenting companies have discovered new business deals as a result of attending CoinAgenda, even in a bear market.''
On Wednesday, December 7th, CoinAgenda will feature a BitAngels pitch competition where judges select the top company. The winner will be featured in a press release and win a ticket and booth for CoinAgenda 2023. CoinAgenda will host three conferences in 2023, for the latest updates visit www.coinagenda.com.
Tickets for this year’s event will be available until the conference ends on Dec 7th. Purchasing in advance online is recommended. To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean visit https://bit.ly/3OBcUT6. To view the full schedule visit https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2022-schedule/.
If you are interested in pitching at BitAngels or other sponsorships please contact Danilo Crestejo, Sponsorships & Client Relations at danilo@layer1events.com. For more information regarding CoinAgenda, visit www.coinagenda.com or email contact@layer1events.com.
ABOUT COINAGENDA
CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the industry’s leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.
Connect with CoinAgenda:
ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS
Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead Generation, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon and NFT Carnival.
To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com.
