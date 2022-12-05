CoinAgenda Adds Craig Sellars, Jon Najarian and Marshall Long to Final List of Speakers During Puerto Rico Blockchain Week

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced final speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean, which will be held at Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico on December 5-7. Tickets are on the event page and local discounted prices are available. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, speakers and sponsors with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties.

Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

Dan Morehead, Founder of Pantera

Anthony Di Iorio, Founder of Ethereum & Decentral

Brittany Kaiser, Chair of the Board of Gryphon Digital Mining

Brock Pierce, CEO of Helios

Craig Sellars, Founder & CEO of SELF

David Johnston, COO of DLTx

Enzo Villani, Founder & CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital

Trevor Koverko, Cofounder, Matador and Polymat

Alan Chiu, Boba Network

Alberto Baco, Co-Founder/Managing Director of RE Capital

Alex Gordon-Brander, CoDEX Labs

Alex Hatzimihail, Transform Greece

Austin Davis, Co-founder of Crowd Bits

Bob Reid, Everest

Brian Bourgerie, InvestPR

Colette Young, Chief Investment Officer at Percival

Cristian Melendez, EvolvingSpace

David Namdar, General Partner in @coraldefi and Co-Founder of NFT.com, Coral Capital

Dean Thomas, CEO of Stealth Capital

Edgar Cruz, EvolvingSpace

Emma Rose Bienvenu, Chief Of Staff at Pantera Capital

Erik LaPaglia, Founder of NFT Miami

Erin Cell, Co-Host of The NiFTy Chicks

Giovanni Mendez, Geo Tax

Harpal Sandhu, CoDEX Labs

Hervé Larren, CEO of Airvey.io

Idan Zuckerman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland

J.D. Seraphine, CEO of Raiinmaker

Jacob Farber, General Counsel at DLTx

Jake Ryan, Tradecraft Capital

James Haft, Chairman of DLTx

Jan Reese Rondina, Hallo Technologies

Jeremy Nichele, Big Watt Digital

Joel Comm, Chief Shenanigizer at The Nifty Company

Joey Krug, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital

John Divine, Execution Specialist at BlockFills

Jon Najarian

Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler

Joyce Chow, Founder of iHollywood Film Festival

Ken DiCross, MetaMask & AirWire

Kurt Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, YUG Compliance Protocol & Wallet

Lisa Yu, General Partner of Oria Capital

Lucas Erb, NExT Sensing Lead at Deloitte Consulting

Luke Stokes, Managing Director of FIO Protocol

Mark Friedler, CEO of Gigex

Marshall Long, VP Innovation at Rhodium

Masha Prusso, Partner at StoryVC and Crypto PR Lab

Matt McKibbin, Cofounder of DecentraNet

Max Bashkaev, ShredSpots

Michaelangelo Anglero Vazquez, Founder of Tradery Labs

Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank

Monica Quaintance, Siren.xyz

Oliver Gale, CEO & Co Founder of Panther Protocol

Paul McCulloch-Otero, Managing Partner of NYC CyberLaw Group, PLLC

Paul Puey, CEO / Co-Founder of Edge

Raquel Buscaino, Emerging Technology Lead, Novel & Exponential Technologies (NExT) at Deloitte Consulting LLP

Rayven Moore, Partner at CryptoEQ

Rouven Heck. Co-Founder of SiDAO & ProtoCap

Russell Korus, NFT Innovator

Ryan Condron, CEO of Titan Mining

Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin

Sergii Grybniak, Waterfall Protocol by Fuente Labs

Sheldon Weisfeld, Cryptopreneur

Sir Lord Travis Wright, Cohost of Bad Crypto Podcast

Spencer Randall, CryptoEQ

Stefan Rust, Founder CEO of Laguna Labs

Steven Masur, Partner at MGA Law

Tony Evans, Managing Director of RATE Group

Violet Abtahi, COO of Enya Labs

Yida Gao, Shima Capital

See the full schedule at https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2022-schedule/

CoinAgenda Caribbean kicks off Monday evening with an opening party, overlooking the pool and sunset of Isla Verde Beach. Tuesday evening, the infamous Legendary Dinner will be hosted at a private estate in the Guaynabo rain forest where a full dinner buffet and drinks will be provided in a luxurious atmosphere, giving all attendees, speakers and sponsors a chance to connect and unwind. CoinAgenda Caribbean will conclude with a closing party which will include a bar and light appetizers where participants can recap, mix and mingle.



Featured sponsors of CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

MegaMask, Platinum Sponsor

Big Watt Digital, Legendary Dinner Gold

Transform Greece, Opening Party Gold

Boba Network

Event Horizon Capital

Fly

CoDEX

Graviton

Transform Ventures

Blockchain Wire

Transform Group

“CoinAgenda Caribbean is back on the island for its sixth year and is bringing startups and investors a hub to meet,“ said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda Founder. “Many of our investors and presenting companies have discovered new business deals as a result of attending CoinAgenda, even in a bear market.''

On Wednesday, December 7th, CoinAgenda will feature a BitAngels pitch competition where judges select the top company. The winner will be featured in a press release and win a ticket and booth for CoinAgenda 2023. CoinAgenda will host three conferences in 2023, for the latest updates visit www.coinagenda.com.

Tickets for this year's event will be available until the conference ends on Dec 7th.

If you are interested in pitching at BitAngels or other sponsorships please contact Danilo Crestejo, Sponsorships & Client Relations at danilo@layer1events.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the industry’s leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead Generation, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon and NFT Carnival.

To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com.

