Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report 2022: Technology Strategies Focus on Developing Bio-based Chemistries

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hot Melt Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HMAs market is challenged by the rising need for innovative chemistries that will cater to customers' unmet needs, such as bio-based adhesives, biodegradable formulations, de-bondable HMAs, and heat-resistant adhesives. Development of new, high-performance, and innovative chemistries and other factors combined will contribute to higher prices and thereby revenue growth.

China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America will witness high growth in the next 7 years, due to their large, fast-growing end-consumer populations that will support end-use industry growth.

Hot melt adhesives (HMAs) are a major component in packaging, nonwovens, furniture, automotive, construction, bookbinding, and other applications. HMAs have multiple advantages over other adhesive formulations, such as faster drying and setting, cost-effectiveness, and low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Because HMAs have longer shelf lives, minimal waste, simpler application methods and are cheaper than solvent- and water-based adhesives, their market growth will be significant during the next 7 years.

Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the supply chain for the global HMAs market. The frequent unavailability of shipping facilities, shutdowns at manufacturing plants and warehousing facilities, and interrupted raw material supply have caused increases in labor prices as well as transportation and ocean freight costs.

Additionally, the Russo-Ukrainian War is impacting HMAs' raw material prices and supply chain. Considering these macroeconomic factors, HMA manufacturers must develop effective strategies to manage the timeliness, pricing, and quality of their inventories for the next few years.

Polyamides, ethyl vinyl acetates (EVAs), polyolefins, polyurethanes (Pus), rubber-based, and other (acrylic, silicone, and polyester chemistries combined) are the chemistry types covered in this study. The key applications considered are packaging, nonwovens, furniture and woodworking, construction, graphics and bookbinding, and other (medical, electrical and electronics, textiles, and footwear).

Key adhesive types discussed are reactive and non-reactive, and pressure sensitive and non-pressure sensitive. Each of the end-use industry applications discussed includes regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry, reactiveness, and pressure sensitiveness. Market share for the top HMA manufacturers is discussed at a global level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMAs) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Packaging

Illustration of HMA Consumption at Various Operational Stages in Packaging Applications

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Nonwovens

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture & Woodworking

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Automotive

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Construction

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Graphics & Bookbinding

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Other Applications

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness

Volume Forecast by Reactiveness

Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness

Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness

Forecast Analysis by PS

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Developing Heat Resistant Products to Address Bonding Challenges

Growth Opportunity 2: Developing Chemistries that Support a Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnering and Inorganic Growth Strategies for Developing New Business Strengths

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfvmx1



