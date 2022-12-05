Tis’ the Season for Holiday Baking

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is here, and baking is at the heart of many holiday traditions. However, nothing ruins a day of holiday baking fun quite like discovering that insects have taken over your pantry ingredients! Abell Pest Control shares tips for keeping your kitchen cupboard free from some of the most common stored product pests.



“Baking is a holiday tradition in many households, and it involves making family favourite recipes with loved ones enjoying the season,” said John Abell, President, Abell Pest Control. “As people begin to dig out dry goods like flour, chocolate, dry fruit, and nuts from the pantry that may not have been used over the spring and summer, it’s important to inspect the items for signs of any infestation. Following just a few easy steps can prevent a disaster from ruining a day of baking fun.”

Keep counters, floors, pantry shelves, and cabinets clean, as crumbs and spills are obvious pest attractants.

Purchase foods in sealed packages only without any signs of damage.

Once packages are opened, move ingredients into containers with secure lids before storing them in the pantry or cabinet.

Check expiration dates on baking ingredients before use and visually inspect previously opened items before adding them to a recipe.

Some ingredients can be stored in the freezer, which offers excellent protection against insects. Refer to the original packaging to determine whether an item can be frozen.

Dispose of garbage regularly in sealed bags.

Abell Pest Control is a North American leader in pest control, hygiene, and disinfection services offering businesses and homeowners effective, safe, and dependable services since 1924.

