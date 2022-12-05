Aerospace 3D Printing Market to Depict 16.07% CAGR From 2022 to 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace 3D printing market size stood at USD 2.66 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 2.94 billion in 2022 to USD 8.35 billion in 2029, at a 16.07% CAGR during the forecasted period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Aerospace 3D Printing Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the study, surging demand for low-weight components will drive innovations across emerging and advanced economies. For instance, carbon fiber materials and shape memory alloys have become trendier to minimize aircraft’s weight. With the need for fuel-saving gaining prominence, industry players will continue to invest in the portfolio.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

3D Systems (U.S.)

Stratasys (Israel)

Materialise (Belgium)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

CleanGreen3D (Mcor Technologies Limited) (U.S.)

Ultimaker BV (Netherlands)

Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

Relativity Space (U.S.)

The ExOne Company (U.S.)

Voxeljet AG (Germany)

Velo 3D (U.S.)

SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)

EnvisionTEC (U.S.)

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2029 Forecast CAGR 16.17% 2029 Value Projection USD 8.35 billion Base Year 2021 Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size in 2021 USD 2.66 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Aerospace 3D Printing Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Segmentations

Material Segment to Gain Traction from Rising Demand for High strength-to-weight Ratio Materials

In terms of vertical, the market is segregated into material and printer. The material segment could account for the highest share of the global market. The growth is partly attributed to the strong demand for high strength-to-weight ratio materials.

Aircraft to Exhibit Profound Demand Due to Rising Footfall of 3D printed Parts

With respect to industry, the market is segmented into spacecraft, aircraft and UAV. The aircraft segment will contribute a significant CAGR towards the global market, partly due to the need for equipment deliveries and the demand for 3D printed parts.

Space Component to Depict Strong Demand Due to Rising Number of 3D Printer Deliveries

On the basis of application, the market is classified into space component, engine component and structural components. Stakeholders expect the space component segment to boost industry growth in the wake of a surging number of aerospace 3D printer deliveries for space components.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) to be Sought-after for Efficiency

Based on the printer technology, the industry is divided into Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and others. The fused deposition modeling segment will grow due to increased efficiency and money-saving attributes.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for Composite Materials to Boost Industry Growth

Aerospace 3D printing market growth will be pronounced during the forecast period, largely due to bullish demand from composite materials. Expanding applications, such as wing assemblies, beech starship, propellers and helicopter rotor blades, will augur well for the industry growth. Besides, additive manufacturing will gain impetus in space applications. An upsurge in research and development activities will encourage investments in the ensuing period. Prominently, the European Space Agency (ESA) is contemplating 3D printing their base on the moon, auguring well for the industry outlook. However, increased time consumption and the high cost of parts could dent the industry growth.

Regional Insights



North America to Provide Lucrative Opportunities with Bullish Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

The trend for additive manufacturing will continue to receive traction across the U.S. and Canada over the next few years. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for space exploration and aircraft programs. North America market size stood at USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and will witness a similar trend on the back of the strong adoption of aerospace 3D printers across the region.

Asia Pacific aerospace 3D printing market share will be robust against the backdrop of increased adoption of aerospace 3D printers across Japan, China and India. Moreover, leading players will continue to exhibit an exponential demand for small components in space and aircraft systems.

Industry participants expect Europe to contribute notably toward the global market in the wake of the rollout of advanced technologies across the region. Advanced economies are poised to invest in aircraft programs to boost their portfolios across untapped areas.

Competitive Landscape



Stakeholders Prioritize Strategic Approaches to Boost Penetration

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Notable Industry Development



March 2022 – Relativity Space Inc is gearing up to build an entire rocket using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology.

