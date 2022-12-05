Global Conductive Inks Market Report 2022-2033 with Analysis of C3Nano, Cambrios Advanced Materials, Copprint, Electroninks, Liquid X, SoFab Inks, LLC, UES, and Voltera

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033 is an in-depth analysis of a key technology for markets including solar photovoltaics and printed electronics.

The current global market for conductive inks is valued at >$2.5 billion annually and will grow to around $5 billion by 2033, driven by growth in printed, flexible, stretchable & wearable electronics markets, and sub-sectors thereof.

Conductive inks are infused with conductive materials which enable printing of electrically conductive surfaces. They are highly important for the fabrication of all forms of stretchable, flexible, and wearable electronic applications due to their role in connecting the various components of the devices.

Profiles for companies, including company analysis, products and target markets. Companies profiled include C3Nano, Cambrios Advanced Materials, Copprint, Electroninks, Liquid X, SoFab Inks, LLC, UES, and Voltera.

Conductive inks facilitate the production of:

Flexible, stretchable and self-healing electrical circuits.

Wearable electrodes.

TCFs in touch screen panels.

In-mold electronics (IME).

3D electronics.

Electronic skin patches.

Printed heaters for textiles, automotive and buildings.

Range of printed sensors (bio, pressure, capacitive, strain).

RFID antennas and smart packaging.

EMI shielding.

Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE).

Solar photovoltaics.

Report contents include:

Analysis of conductive ink types including:

Silver flake.

Silver nanoparticles.

Silver nanowires.

Particle-free conductive ink.

Copper ink.

Gold ink.

Carbon nanomaterial ink including carbon nanotubes and graphene.

Stretchable/thermoformable inks.

Conductive polymer inks.

Liquid metals.

Siloxane.

Novel bio-based inks.

Key markets and opportunities in conductive inks.

Market trends and key challenges.

Analysis of key players in conductive inks.

Comparative analysis of conductive inks.

Roadmaps and current commercial status for conductive inks, by type.

End users market analysis including all applications and revenues.

Pricing for conductive inks, by type.

Global revenues by conductive ink types and end markets. Historical data and forecast to 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Printed electronics

1.2 Role of conductive inks

1.3 Markets and applications

1.4 Market drivers

1.5 The evolution of electronics

1.5.1 The wearables revolution

1.5.2 Development of electronic devices with flexible, thin, and large-area form factors

1.5.3 Advanced conductive materials

1.5.4 The evolution of conductive inks

1.6 Global market for conductive inks 2015-2033, revenues

1.6.1 By conductive ink type

1.6.2 By conductive ink market

1.7 Future outlook and market opportunities

1.8 Market challenges

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 CONDUCTIVE INKS

3.1 Categorization

3.2 Conductive materials

3.3 Composition

3.4 Metal-based conductive inks

3.5 Nanoparticle inks

3.6 Silver inks

3.7 Silver nanowires

3.8 Particle-Free conductive ink

3.9 Copper inks

3.10 Gold (Au) ink

3.11 Carbon-based conductive inks

3.12 Carbon nanotubes

3.13 Graphene

3.14 Stretchable/thermoformable inks

3.15 Conductive polymer inks

3.16 Liquid metals

3.17 Siloxane inks

3.18 Bio-based conductive inks

4 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS

5 PRINTING ELECTRONICS

5.1 What are printed electronics?

5.2 Substrates

5.3 Analog printing processes for conductive inks

5.4 Digital printing processes for conductive inks

5.5 Post-printing techniques

5.6 Flexible electronics components

5.7 Stretchable electronics

5.8 Advantages and disadvantages of printing techniques for the fabrication of flexible electronics

5.9 Contact printing technology

5.10 Non-contact printing technology

5.11 Drawn-on-skin electronics

5.12 Sintering methods

6 MARKETS FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS

6.1 ELECTRONICS

6.1.1 Market drivers and trends

6.1.2 Recent developments

6.1.3 Wearables

6.1.4 Wearable electrodes

6.1.5 Smartwatches

6.1.6 Sports and fitness trackers

6.1.7 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

6.1.8 Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

6.1.9 Military wearable electronics

6.1.10 Industrial and workplace monitoring

6.1.11 Touch screen panels

6.1.12 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

6.1.13 In-mold electronics (IME)

6.1.14 3D electronics

6.1.15 Circuit prototyping

6.1.16 Global market revenues

6.1.17 Market challenges

6.2 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE SENSORS & WEARABLES

6.2.1 Market drivers

6.2.2 Current state of the art

6.2.3 Wearable medical device products

6.2.4 Printed and flexible sensors

6.2.5 Medical biosensors

6.2.6 Wearable health monitoring and rehabilitation

6.2.7 Electronic skin (E-skin) patches

6.2.8 Wearable health alert and monitoring

6.2.9 Smart footwear

6.2.10 Smart wound care

6.2.10.1 Companies and products

6.2.11 Global market revenues

6.2.12 Market challenges

6.3 E-TEXTILES

6.3.1 Materials and components

6.3.1.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns

6.3.1.2 Conductive polymers

6.3.1.3 Conductive coatings

6.3.1.4 Stretchable conductive inks in e-textiles

6.3.1.5 Nanomaterials

6.4 SENSORS

6.5 RFID

6.6 OTHER MARKETS

6.6.1 Photovoltaics

6.6.2 Printed heaters

6.6.3 EMI shielding

6.6.4 Conductive pens

6.6.5 Other Printed antennas

6.6.6 Global market revenues

7 CONDUCTIVE INK COMPANY PROFILES (164 company profiles)

Abalonyx AS

ACI Materials

Advanced Material Development (AMD)

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.

AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

AkKo Lab LLC

Amogreentech

AmphiLab

Archer Materials Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Aztrong, Inc.

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Bedimensional S.p.A

BGT Materials Ltd.

Bonbouton

BotFactory Inc.

Brewer Science

C3Nano

Cambridge Graphene Ltd.

Cambrios

Carbon Waters

Chang Sung Corporation

Charm Graphene Co., Ltd.

Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.

Chem3, LLC (ChemCubed)

Colloidal Ink Co., Ltd

Conductive Transfers Limited

Copprint Technologies Ltd.

Creative Materials, Inc.

Dae Joo Electronic Materials co., Ltd

Daicel Corporation

DataLase Ltd.

Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

DuPont Advanced Materials

Dycotec Materials

DZP Technologies

E2IP

Elantas

Electrolube

Electroninks

Elephantech Inc.

Eptanova S.R.L.

Evercloak, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

EXAKT Advanced Technologies GmbH

Ferro Corporation

Flexbright Oy

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Kasei Co Ltd

G6 Materials Corp.

Garmor, Inc.

Genes'Ink

GoLeafe

Grafoid, Inc.

Graphene Enabled Systems Ltd

Graphene NanoChem Plc

Graphene Platform Corp

Graphene Square

Graphenetech S.L.

Graphene-XT S.r.l.

Gratomic, Inc.

Harima Chemical

Hashen Smart Materials Technology (HST)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

Henkel Electronics

Heraeus

Hitachi Chemical

HydroGraph

Inkron Oy

InkTec Co Ltd

JMC

JNC Corporation

Jujo Chemical Co., Ltd.

KH Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Komura Tech

Kunshan Hisense Electronics Co., Ltd.

Liquid Wire

Liquid X Printed Metals

MacDermid Alpha

Mateprincs

Merck

Metalysis Limited

Methode Development

MExplorer Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Imaging, Inc.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Molex, LLC

Multek

N&B Co., Ltd.

Nagase Chemtex

Nagase ChemteX America Corporation (NCU)

Namics Technologies, Inc.

Nanesa S.r.l.

Nano Cintech

Nano Dimension, Inc.

Nano-C, Inc.

NanoCNet Ltd.

NanoComposix

Nanogap

Nanointegris

Nanomagic LLC

Nanopaint l.d.a.

NanOrbital

Nanotech Energy Inc.

NBE Tech LLC

Nihon Superior CoLtd.

N-ink

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd.

Noritake Co., Ltd.

Novacentrix

OCSiAl Group

OrelTech

Oy Morphona Ltd.

PARC

Peptech

Perpetuus Advanced Materials Plc

Poly-Ink

PrintCB

Promethean Particles Ltd.

PV Nano Cell Ltd.

Quad Belgium

Radiant Panel Technologies

Raynergy Tek

SAFI-Tech, INc.

Saralon

Saule Technologies

Scrona AG

Sekisui Polymatech Japan Co., Ltd.

SensFit Technologies

Sensing Tex

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd

Showa Denko K.K.

Sixonia Tech GmbH

SK Siltron

SoFab Inks LLC

Sun Chemical Corporation

TactoTek

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Talga Resources

Tanaka Metal

Textile Two Dimensional

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thomas Swan & CoLtd.

Touchence

Toyo Chem Co., Ltd.

Toyoba Co., Ltd.

Toyocolor Co., Ltd.

UES Inc.

UT Dots, Inc.

Versarien plc

VFP Ink Technologies

Vizinex

Voltera

Vorbeck

Voxel8

William Blythe Limited

WuXi YuanWen Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Xerox Research Centre of Canada (XRCC)

XG Sciences

Xiyu New Material Technology

XTPL SA

Xymox Technologies, Inc.

Zero Valent Nano Metals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2agxno