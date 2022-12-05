Global Conductive Inks Market Report 2022-2033 with Analysis of C3Nano, Cambrios Advanced Materials, Copprint, Electroninks, Liquid X, SoFab Inks, LLC, UES, and Voltera

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033 is an in-depth analysis of a key technology for markets including solar photovoltaics and printed electronics.
The current global market for conductive inks is valued at >$2.5 billion annually and will grow to around $5 billion by 2033, driven by growth in printed, flexible, stretchable & wearable electronics markets, and sub-sectors thereof.
Conductive inks are infused with conductive materials which enable printing of electrically conductive surfaces. They are highly important for the fabrication of all forms of stretchable, flexible, and wearable electronic applications due to their role in connecting the various components of the devices.
Profiles for companies, including company analysis, products and target markets. Companies profiled include C3Nano, Cambrios Advanced Materials, Copprint, Electroninks, Liquid X, SoFab Inks, LLC, UES, and Voltera.
Conductive inks facilitate the production of:
- Flexible, stretchable and self-healing electrical circuits.
- Wearable electrodes.
- TCFs in touch screen panels.
- In-mold electronics (IME).
- 3D electronics.
- Electronic skin patches.
- Printed heaters for textiles, automotive and buildings.
- Range of printed sensors (bio, pressure, capacitive, strain).
- RFID antennas and smart packaging.
- EMI shielding.
- Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE).
- Solar photovoltaics.
Report contents include:
- Analysis of conductive ink types including:
- Silver flake.
- Silver nanoparticles.
- Silver nanowires.
- Particle-free conductive ink.
- Copper ink.
- Gold ink.
- Carbon nanomaterial ink including carbon nanotubes and graphene.
- Stretchable/thermoformable inks.
- Conductive polymer inks.
- Liquid metals.
- Siloxane.
- Novel bio-based inks.
- Key markets and opportunities in conductive inks.
- Market trends and key challenges.
- Analysis of key players in conductive inks.
- Comparative analysis of conductive inks.
- Roadmaps and current commercial status for conductive inks, by type.
- End users market analysis including all applications and revenues.
- Pricing for conductive inks, by type.
- Global revenues by conductive ink types and end markets. Historical data and forecast to 2033.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Printed electronics
1.2 Role of conductive inks
1.3 Markets and applications
1.4 Market drivers
1.5 The evolution of electronics
1.5.1 The wearables revolution
1.5.2 Development of electronic devices with flexible, thin, and large-area form factors
1.5.3 Advanced conductive materials
1.5.4 The evolution of conductive inks
1.6 Global market for conductive inks 2015-2033, revenues
1.6.1 By conductive ink type
1.6.2 By conductive ink market
1.7 Future outlook and market opportunities
1.8 Market challenges
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 CONDUCTIVE INKS
3.1 Categorization
3.2 Conductive materials
3.3 Composition
3.4 Metal-based conductive inks
3.5 Nanoparticle inks
3.6 Silver inks
3.7 Silver nanowires
3.8 Particle-Free conductive ink
3.9 Copper inks
3.10 Gold (Au) ink
3.11 Carbon-based conductive inks
3.12 Carbon nanotubes
3.13 Graphene
3.14 Stretchable/thermoformable inks
3.15 Conductive polymer inks
3.16 Liquid metals
3.17 Siloxane inks
3.18 Bio-based conductive inks
4 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS
5 PRINTING ELECTRONICS
5.1 What are printed electronics?
5.2 Substrates
5.3 Analog printing processes for conductive inks
5.4 Digital printing processes for conductive inks
5.5 Post-printing techniques
5.6 Flexible electronics components
5.7 Stretchable electronics
5.8 Advantages and disadvantages of printing techniques for the fabrication of flexible electronics
5.9 Contact printing technology
5.10 Non-contact printing technology
5.11 Drawn-on-skin electronics
5.12 Sintering methods
6 MARKETS FOR CONDUCTIVE INKS
6.1 ELECTRONICS
6.1.1 Market drivers and trends
6.1.2 Recent developments
6.1.3 Wearables
6.1.4 Wearable electrodes
6.1.5 Smartwatches
6.1.6 Sports and fitness trackers
6.1.7 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors
6.1.8 Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)
6.1.9 Military wearable electronics
6.1.10 Industrial and workplace monitoring
6.1.11 Touch screen panels
6.1.12 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)
6.1.13 In-mold electronics (IME)
6.1.14 3D electronics
6.1.15 Circuit prototyping
6.1.16 Global market revenues
6.1.17 Market challenges
6.2 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE SENSORS & WEARABLES
6.2.1 Market drivers
6.2.2 Current state of the art
6.2.3 Wearable medical device products
6.2.4 Printed and flexible sensors
6.2.5 Medical biosensors
6.2.6 Wearable health monitoring and rehabilitation
6.2.7 Electronic skin (E-skin) patches
6.2.8 Wearable health alert and monitoring
6.2.9 Smart footwear
6.2.10 Smart wound care
6.2.10.1 Companies and products
6.2.11 Global market revenues
6.2.12 Market challenges
6.3 E-TEXTILES
6.3.1 Materials and components
6.3.1.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns
6.3.1.2 Conductive polymers
6.3.1.3 Conductive coatings
6.3.1.4 Stretchable conductive inks in e-textiles
6.3.1.5 Nanomaterials
6.4 SENSORS
6.5 RFID
6.6 OTHER MARKETS
6.6.1 Photovoltaics
6.6.2 Printed heaters
6.6.3 EMI shielding
6.6.4 Conductive pens
6.6.5 Other Printed antennas
6.6.6 Global market revenues
7 CONDUCTIVE INK COMPANY PROFILES (164 company profiles)
- Abalonyx AS
- ACI Materials
- Advanced Material Development (AMD)
- Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.
- AGFA-Gevaert N.V.
- AkKo Lab LLC
- Amogreentech
- AmphiLab
- Archer Materials Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Aztrong, Inc.
- Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.
- Bedimensional S.p.A
- BGT Materials Ltd.
- Bonbouton
- BotFactory Inc.
- Brewer Science
- C3Nano
- Cambridge Graphene Ltd.
- Cambrios
- Carbon Waters
- Chang Sung Corporation
- Charm Graphene Co., Ltd.
- Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.
- Chem3, LLC (ChemCubed)
- Colloidal Ink Co., Ltd
- Conductive Transfers Limited
- Copprint Technologies Ltd.
- Creative Materials, Inc.
- Dae Joo Electronic Materials co., Ltd
- Daicel Corporation
- DataLase Ltd.
- Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.
- DuPont Advanced Materials
- Dycotec Materials
- DZP Technologies
- E2IP
- Elantas
- Electrolube
- Electroninks
- Elephantech Inc.
- Eptanova S.R.L.
- Evercloak, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- EXAKT Advanced Technologies GmbH
- Ferro Corporation
- Flexbright Oy
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Fujikura Kasei Co Ltd
- G6 Materials Corp.
- Garmor, Inc.
- Genes'Ink
- GoLeafe
- Grafoid, Inc.
- Graphene Enabled Systems Ltd
- Graphene NanoChem Plc
- Graphene Platform Corp
- Graphene Square
- Graphenetech S.L.
- Graphene-XT S.r.l.
- Gratomic, Inc.
- Harima Chemical
- Hashen Smart Materials Technology (HST)
- Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
- Henkel Electronics
- Heraeus
- Hitachi Chemical
- HydroGraph
- Inkron Oy
- InkTec Co Ltd
- JMC
- JNC Corporation
- Jujo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- KH Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Komura Tech
- Kunshan Hisense Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Liquid Wire
- Liquid X Printed Metals
- MacDermid Alpha
- Mateprincs
- Merck
- Metalysis Limited
- Methode Development
- MExplorer Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Imaging, Inc.
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- Molex, LLC
- Multek
- N&B Co., Ltd.
- Nagase Chemtex
- Nagase ChemteX America Corporation (NCU)
- Namics Technologies, Inc.
- Nanesa S.r.l.
- Nano Cintech
- Nano Dimension, Inc.
- Nano-C, Inc.
- NanoCNet Ltd.
- NanoComposix
- Nanogap
- Nanointegris
- Nanomagic LLC
- Nanopaint l.d.a.
- NanOrbital
- Nanotech Energy Inc.
- NBE Tech LLC
- Nihon Superior CoLtd.
- N-ink
- Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd.
- Noritake Co., Ltd.
- Novacentrix
- OCSiAl Group
- OrelTech
- Oy Morphona Ltd.
- PARC
- Peptech
- Perpetuus Advanced Materials Plc
- Poly-Ink
- PrintCB
- Promethean Particles Ltd.
- PV Nano Cell Ltd.
- Quad Belgium
- Radiant Panel Technologies
- Raynergy Tek
- SAFI-Tech, INc.
- Saralon
- Saule Technologies
- Scrona AG
- Sekisui Polymatech Japan Co., Ltd.
- SensFit Technologies
- Sensing Tex
- Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sixonia Tech GmbH
- SK Siltron
- SoFab Inks LLC
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- TactoTek
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Talga Resources
- Tanaka Metal
- Textile Two Dimensional
- Thin Film Electronics ASA
- Thomas Swan & CoLtd.
- Touchence
- Toyo Chem Co., Ltd.
- Toyoba Co., Ltd.
- Toyocolor Co., Ltd.
- UES Inc.
- UT Dots, Inc.
- Versarien plc
- VFP Ink Technologies
- Vizinex
- Voltera
- Vorbeck
- Voxel8
- William Blythe Limited
- WuXi YuanWen Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.
- Xerox Research Centre of Canada (XRCC)
- XG Sciences
- Xiyu New Material Technology
- XTPL SA
- Xymox Technologies, Inc.
- Zero Valent Nano Metals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2agxno