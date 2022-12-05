New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biocides Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370163/?utm_source=GNW



The global biocides market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028.Biocides are substances or products that may be in powder or liquid form, utilized to safeguard the product against unwanted plants, microorganisms, and animals.



Biocidal products are applied to shield people and animals from pests like insects or rodents and control viruses and preserve goods, bacteria, and fungi through a chemical or biological action to preserve goods, such as wood preservatives, disinfectants, and insect repellents. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth of biocides in the coming years.

Increasing water treatment and demand from healthcare industry are some of the primary factors driving the biocide market. Apart from this, growing demand for triacetin, undecylenic, resorcinol, and other food and personal care products for producing their final goods like toothpaste, mouthwashes, deodorants, shaving gels, among others is further expected to drive the growth of global biocides market.

Rising Demand for Biocides in Water Treatment

Rising cases of waterborne diseases among the population has led to an increase in demand for treated water.Notably, many wastewater treatment facilities in coastal regions include a final sterilization stage with chlorine.



Moreover, the toxic by-products effects on marine life and the removal of non-pathogenic bacterial indications of faucal pollution made this method be questioned more frequently.Viruses and protozoa with more excellent resistance persist; they could still spread outbreaks to anyone who swims or consumes seafood, thereby increasing the requirement for water treatment.



The role of biocides as a potential water treatment option is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Increasing demand from various End User Industries

The antibacterial characteristics of biocides has increased their applications in various end user industries such as food & personal care products, water treatment, cleaning products, paint &painting, clothing & textile, furniture & furnishings, leather & suede, among others.In the clothing & textile sector, antibacterial substances like Triclosan, dichlorophen, Kathon893, Hexa-chlorophenol, triclocarban, and Kathon CG are applied to apparel products to prevent unpleasant odours caused by sweat breakdown.



Same as in food & personal care products, Triclosan is used to produce different products such as toothpaste and deodorant as a disinfectant. Apart from these, biocides are used in feed preservation to provide them protection against the corrosion caused by microorganisms.



Recent Developments

The global biocides market is witnessing a lot of developments in the form of mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnership, new product launches, exploring new application areas, among others. This in turn is expected to create new opportunities for the growth of global biocides market in the coming years. Some of the recent developments include:

• In July 2022, LANXESS AG acquired the microbial control business unit of US based company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. This acquisition will help LANXESS in strengthening their biocidal active substances portfolio.

• In January 2022, Veolia Group acquired Suez and helped Veolia Group in increasing its market positioning in the biocides market.



Market Segmentation

Global Biocides market is segmented based on grade, type, and end user.Based on grade, the market is categorized into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade.



Based on type, the market is fragmented into halogen grades, metallic grades, phenolic, and organic acid. Based on end user, the market is segmented into food and personal care products, water treatment, cleaning & disinfection products, paints & coatings, clothing & textile, and others.



Market Players

Clariant AG, Lonza Group AG, ICL Group LTD, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, Ecolab USA Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Solvay SA, Lanxess AG are some of the major players operating in global biocides market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biocides market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Biocides Market, By Grade:

o Food Grade

o Pharmaceutical Grade

o Industrial Grade

• Global Biocides Market, By Type:

o Halogen Grades

o Metallic Grades

o Phenolic

o Organic Acid

• Global Biocides Market, By End User:

o Food and Personal Care Products

o Water Treatment

o Cleaning & Disinfection Products

o Paints & Coatings

o Clothing & Textile

o Others

• Global Biocides Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biocides market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________