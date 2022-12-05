New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regenerated Cellulose Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370162/?utm_source=GNW



The global regenerated cellulose market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.Regenerated cellulose is a class of materials manufactured by altering natural cellulose with soluble cellulosic plagiaristic or regeneration from fiber or film.



Rayon is a generic term typically used for a regenerated cellulose fiber such as modal, Viscose, Tencel, triacetate, and others.Due to similar characteristics to cotton, it absorbs water from the skin and provides desirable comfort.



The report published in 2021 stated that the production of regenerated cellulose fiber is expected to be 7.1 million metric tons annually, which is 9.2% higher than last year. The upward trend will be maintained as the population will rise rapidly. Thus, the statement mentioned above or data states that the demand for regenerated cellulose fibers is expected to increase for recycling in the forecasted year.

Additionally, increased demand from textile, automobile, agriculture, packaging, and other sectors is influencing the market’s demand for regenerated cellulose fibers.Thus, the global regenerated cellulose market is expected to rise in market share in the projected year.



As per the report, the market value of United State America regenerated cellulose fibers is forecasted to reach 4.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2025. Thus, the demand for regenerated cellulose fibers in the USA for the projected period will increase.

The rise in Textile and Automobile Sector is Driving Market Growth.

The drastic population increase in most countries will affect the demand for essential utilities for survival.As the land is limited and used for growing food for people and affecting the amount of cash crop production.



Due to technological advancement, regenerated cellulose is the best alternative to cotton dresses as both have the same characteristics, such as breathability, smoothness, silky, lustrous, and water-absorbency.The report published by the government of India state that the global market size of apparel is projected to be 2600 billion USD in 2025 and is expected to grow at 4% CAGR per year.



European Union, the United States of America, and China collectively hold 54% of the global apparel market share. Thus, it is expected that there will be growth in the demand for regenerated cellulose in the forecasted period.

The change in lifestyle due to the increase in people’s disposable income directly impacts the rise of the automobile sector.According to a report, the demand for the global automobile sector is expected to increase five percent from the previous year in 2021.



There was deflation between 2019 and 2020, but it revived as soon as the pandemic effect diminished. Thus, the growing automobile sector will indirectly influence the growth of regenerated cellulose demand.

In addition, growing demand from various industries such as textile, automobile, agriculture, packaging, and others influences growth.Moreover, its versatile use for different purposes, technological advancement, favorable government policies, and the marketer’s effort will impact the market’s growth.



The global medical polymer market is expected to increase in the forecasted year.

The scarcity of products is Hindering the Market Growth.

As the product is made from cellulose pulp, which is extracted from specific trees and is grown in a managed environment.There is a limited number of players who do farming of these types of trees.



Thus, the product is scarce in the market, leading to less product production. The investment cost and production cost of the manufacturing plant influence the cost of the product.

Increasing Efforts for Product Innovation Pushing the Growth

Increasing technological advancements by market players make the manufacturer concerned about competitive advantage and market growth.This led them to focus on innovative product and receive funding for better development and enhancement of product from the government, and the different source is strengthening the market growth.



Additionally, the collaboration and acquisition of the small firms to capture the new segment and technology to develop an eco-friendly product that can be used for personal care and hygiene are influencing the growth.

Market Segmentation

The global regenerated cellulose market is segmented based on type, source, and end-user industry.Based on type, market is divided into fiber, and film.



Based on source, market is divided into wood-pulp, non-wood-pulp, and recycled pulp/de-inked pulp.Based on end-user industry, market is divided into textile, automotive, packaging, agriculture, and others.



Based on company.

Market Players

The Grasim Industries Limited, Lenzing AG, GP Cellulose, LLC, EastmanChemical Company, Fulida Group, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Century Textile and Industry Limited, Celanese Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation are the key players operating in the global regenerated cellulose market.



