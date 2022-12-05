New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recovered Paper Market, 2027- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370160/?utm_source=GNW



The global recovered paper market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.Recovered paper (RCP) is an important renewable source of raw materials from paper manufacturers and the paper industry.



Regional paper industries and mills process RCP materials into new paper products for a different purpose.Paper fiber can be recycled too many times without losing its valuable properties.



Recovered paper is commonly used for writing, printing, and packaging purposes, such as paper bags, corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and more. The report published in 2020 showed the total production amount of recovered paper in 2020 was nearly 228.5 million metric tons worldwide. Although recovered paper production decreased after the covid effect lessened, compared to 2000, the market has been raised to 60%. Hence, we can interpret that the demand for recovered paper is expected to rise in the near future.

Growing demand from food & beverage industries for recovered paper for food, juice, and milk packaging due to heat weldability, printability, barrier properties, economy, sustainability, and eco-friendly.Increasing demand for making packaging material for Electrical & Electronics appliances for safer and proper handling is influencing the demand.



Thus, the factor mentioned above will positively impact the global recovered paper market share in the projected year.

Growing Demand for Recovered Paper Material for Packaging Purposes is Driving the Market Growth

The demand for the daily usable item by peoples is rising as the population and disposable income is increasing.Daily use products require packaging for the preservation and safety of the product, which is made up of different material which affects our environment.



Hence, demand for recovered paper material is expected to increase as it is used for packaging in the following industries.The report published in 2022 states that compared to 2015 to 2018, the demand for paper-based food packaging rose by nearly 24 %.



Therefore, the demand for recovered paper is expected to increase owing to people’s awareness and concern towards sustainable packaging products.

Electronic gadgets have wholly changed or framed modern civilization.Every house has an ample number of electronic equipment in their home.



Things from electric bulbs to television are all products wrapped or packed in paper-based packing material made of recovered paper.The report published in 2022 states that the revenue of the global consumer electronics market is estimated to be more than one trillion US dollars in 2026, which was around 73 billion compared to the previous year.



Apart from these, if commercial electronic good is included, then it creates a market with a considerable market share in terms of revenue. Thus, the demand for recovered paper is expected to rise for packaging purposes or making containerboard in the projected period.

Moreover, demand from the print media sector for news printing purposes, for making tissues for household uses, use for the treatment of oil spills in rivers and oceans, and notepad for study or writing purposes is another factor for the growth of the market.

Increasing Cost and Supply Hurdles are Hindering the Market Growth

Due to covid, war, and rising inflation rates worldwide are affecting the cost of people living and production issues due to supply chain problems.The shortage of raw material supply from China and other countries to a different country is increasing the cost price of the product.



Apart from these, the low cost of primary pulp or raw material, especially bleached hardwood with short fibers, mainly affects tissue and printing/writing papers. Supply of low-grade recovered paper, like shorter fiber and presence of non-fiber contamination above the prescribed ratio, and the availability of lower cost of virgin pulp is another reason obstructing the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global recovered paper market is segmented based on grade, type, and end user industry.Based on grade, market is divided into low grade paper, high grade paper, brown paper, and others.



Based on type, market is divided into printing and writing paper, newsprint, tissue, and containerboard. Based on end-user industry, market is divided into food & beverage, electrical & electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Market Players

Smurfit Kappa Group plc., International Paper Company, American Eagle Paper Mills, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group Plc., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, DS Smith Plc, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa (SAICA), Tay Paper Recycling Pte Ltd., Visy Industries are the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global recovered paper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Recovered Paper Market, By grade:

o Low Grade Paper

o High Grade Paper

o Brown Paper

o Others

• Recovered Paper Market, By type:

o Printing and Writing Paper

o Newsprint

o Tissue

o Containerboard

• Recovered Paper Market, By end-user industries:

o Food & Beverage

o Electrical & Electronics

o Automotive

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Recovered Paper Market, By region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Recovered Paper Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370160/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________