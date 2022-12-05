Global Construction Chemicals Market to Surpass Valuation of $61.4 Billion | Top 20 Players Generate Less Than 50% of Global Revenue

Westford,USA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction chemicals are used in various applications such as concrete admixtures, waterproofing, sealants and adhesives, flooring, thermal insulation, and epoxy resins. Their use helps improve the quality of construction, increase productivity, and extend the life of structures. With the growing construction industry and infrastructure development worldwide, the demand for construction chemicals market is expected to rise. The report shows that the Asia-Pacific region will remain the largest market for construction chemicals over the forecast period due to strong economic growth and increasing infrastructure investment in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

As of 2021, the global construction chemicals market is worth an estimated $41.9 billion globally and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next seven years. In 2021, Asia Pacific was the largest market with a 38% share, followed by North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (10%). SkyQuest's analysis shows that the market is highly fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for less than 30% of global sales. The largest company, BASF, had a 7% share in 2021. The market is also highly concentrated in developed countries, with around 60% of sales coming from Europe and North America. Emerging markets are expected to drive future growth in the construction chemical industry, with Asia Pacific forecast to grow at around 7.3% a year between 2022 and 2028. India and China are expected to be the fastest-growing markets, driven by continued urbanization and economic growth. Latin America is also expected to see strong growth, driven by investments in infrastructure.

The report examines the construction chemicals market in terms of value, volume, and growth. It provides an overview of the global construction chemical industry, including its history, development, structure, and current state. The report then assesses the market size and growth potential of the construction chemical industry in developed and emerging markets. The report also looks at the key drivers and restraints affecting the market. It analyses the impact of macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, and exchange rates on the construction chemical industry. In addition, it discusses the impact of regulatory reforms on the sector. The report contains detailed profiles of leading players. It provides an overview of their business operations, financial performance, key products and services, and recent developments. The report also includes a SWOT analysis of each player to enable readers to understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Global Construction chemicals market is Highly Fragmented

SkyQuest also found that the market is highly fragmented, with more than 5,000 manufacturers competing for market share. This fragmentation presents a challenge for companies looking to expand their operations in the market. The industry is also characterized by a low level of consolidation. In terms of market share, the top 20 companies account for less than 50% of the global construction chemicals market. The fragmented nature of the construction chemicals industry presents both opportunities and challenges for market participants.

On the one hand, the large number of SMEs provides a wealth of innovation and creativity. On the other hand, fragmentation can lead to inefficiencies and higher costs. SkyQuest's outlook for the market is positive. We expect continued growth in demand for construction chemicals, driven by the ongoing global urbanization trend. This will create opportunities for companies that are able to consolidate the fragmented industry and capture economies of scale. In particular, we see opportunities for companies to develop new products and services that meet the needs of Asia's rapidly growing construction industry.

The Indian construction chemicals market has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years on account of the booming construction sector in the country. The industry is highly fragmented with a large number of small and medium sized companies. The top 10 companies including BASF and DOW account for only about 30% of the total market.

There are many construction chemicals manufacturers in the world, but only a few are truly global players. The top three construction chemicals companies in the world are BASF, Dow Chemical, and Sika AG. BASF is the largest chemical company in the world and produces a wide range of construction chemicals. Its products include concrete admixtures, sealants, adhesives, and waterproofing products. BASF also manufactures a variety of other chemicals used in construction, such as insulation materials and coatings. Dow Chemical is the second largest chemical company in the world and is also a major player in the construction chemicals market. Its products include concrete admixtures, sealants, adhesives, waterproofing products, and insulating materials. Dow Chemical also manufactures a variety of other chemicals used in construction, such as roofing materials and flooring products.

The industry is growing at a CAGR of about 18.8%. The major drivers for growth are the increasing demand for housing, infrastructure and commercial construction. The Government's initiatives such as 'Housing for All by 2022', 'Smart Cities Mission', 'Make in India' and '100 Smart Cities' are expected to provide a further boost to the industry.

Concrete Admixture to Bring-in over 60% Revenue of Global Construction chemicals market

Global construction chemicals market is worth $41.9 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028, according to a report by SkyQuest. The market is driven by the increasing demand for construction chemicals in infrastructure and commercial construction projects. Concrete admixtures are one of the key product segments in the construction chemicals industry and are expected to generate over 60% of the revenue by 2028. Concrete admixtures are added to concrete to improve its properties such as workability, durability, and strength. They are also used to reduce the cost of concrete construction by reducing the amount of cement required.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for concrete admixtures, accounting for over 35% of the global construction chemicals market in 2021. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America is another major market for concrete admixtures and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028. Some of the key players operating in the global concrete admixture market include BASF SE, Sika AG, Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei SpA, W.R. Grace & Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema SA, and Huntsman Corporation.

Major Players in Global Construction Chemicals Market

Ashland Inc (US)

Henkel (Germany)

Dow (US)

Jotun (Norway)

BuildCore Chemicals (India)

Croda International PLC (UK)

ACC Limited (India)

Evonik (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Fosroc, Inc. (UAE)

SWC Brother Company Limited (Thailand)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

3M Company (US)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (US)

