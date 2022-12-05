New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Grade Tubing Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370157/?utm_source=GNW



The global medical grade tubing market is projected to increase at an impressive rate through 2027.Medical-grade tubing is a medical accessory that commonly serves as a distribution channel for additional equipment and support access devices in ventilators and IVs.



It is used for delivering fluids, small medical devices, and gases to a different part of bodies. Owing to the characteristics such as flexibility, lubricity, clarity, resistance to kinking, and the capacity for maintaining precise tolerances makes a medical-grade tube an ideal material used for medical treatment purposes.

Growing demand from medical purposes of medical tubing for fluid control and drainage, anesthesia and breathing apparatus, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and bio-pharmaceutical laboratories is influencing the market growth. Apart from these, the rise in medical cases and diseases such as heart disease, cancer, lungs problem, and diabetes is projected to propel the growth of The medical grade tubing market.

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and to Drive the Market Growth

Medical problems related to malnutrition are expected to rise due to the rise in scarcity of food and proper diet.Apart from these increase in accidents, and chronic diseases is expected to rise due to unhealthy lifestyles.



The above factor is propelling the market growth of medical-grade tubing market. The growing spending on medical treatment is expected to increase in coming years which in turn is expected to bolster the demand for medical grade tubing market.

The increase in population led to a rising number of surgeries and treatments due to different factors such as organ-related problems, old age-related problems, malnutrition, and others. According to a report published by the World Bank in 2022, global population in 2021 was 7.84 billion and is expected to rise further in the projected period.

Growing demand from Bio-Pharmaceutical industries for the transfer of highly pure liquids from one place to another, for example, from tank to tank, from tank to filling machine, part of a disposable container or bioreactor.Moreover, pollution-related issues, change in eating habit, and ongoing innovation is influencing the market growth.



Thus, the need for the global medical-grade tubing market is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Bleak Production Regulatory is Impeding the Market Growth

Delays in regulatory approval increase the overall development progress, negatively impacting investment in healthcare product development.The market is constantly undergoing innovation or development to deal with issues such as biocompatibility and technical effect.



In addition, FDA regulation, regulation of plastic products, and changes in oil prices are hindering the growth of medical-grade tubing.

Increasing Opportunity from Developing Nations to Drive Growth

Initiatives such as Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) and others by international bodies or governments are influencing the demand for medical-grade tubing.There is considerable scope for medical-grade tubing in developing countries.



Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have population with high prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, leading to the inclusion of medical-grade interventional tubes for various treatments, which would stir the overall market for medical-grade tubes in these emerging countries.

Market Segmentation

The global medical grade tubing market is segmented based on material, product, application, and end use.Based on material, market is divided into fluoropolymers, polyolefins, silicone, poly vinyl chloride, and others.



Based on product, market is divided into single lumen tubing and multi-lumen tubing.Based on application, market is divided into abrasion protection, bulk disposable tubing, catheters, and others.



Based on end use, market is divided into medical, bio-pharmaceutical & life science, and clinical testing.

Market Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Group Incorporated, Trelleborg Group, Nordson Corporation, A.P. Extrusion Incorporated, AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd., ATAG SpA, ASAHITEC Corporation, FBK Medical Tubing Inc., Optinova Group are the leading companies operating in the global medical grade tubing market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global medical grade tubing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Medical Grade Tubing Market, By material:

o Fluoropolymers

o Polyolefins

o Silicone

o Poly Vinyl Chloride

o Others

• Medical Grade Tubing Market, By product:

o Single Lumen Tubing

o Multi-Lumen Tubing

• Medical Grade Tubing Market, By application:

o Abrasion Protection

o Bulk Disposable Tubing

o Catheters

o Others

• Medical Grade Tubing Market, By end use:

o Medical

o Bio-Pharmaceutical & Life Science

o Clinical Testing

• Medical Grade Tubing Market, By region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical grade tubing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________