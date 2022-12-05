Global Cloud TV Market Report 2022: 5G Adoption to Boost Demand and Drive Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud TV Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type, Organization Size, Device Type (Mobile Phones & Connected TVs and STBs), Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud TV Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

A software platform called Cloud TV virtualizes CPE or STB features, enabling pay-tv operators and other video streaming service providers to equip current and future-generation cable television and IPTV set-top boxes, as well as connected consumer electronics devices, with cutting-edge user interfaces and online video services like YouTube and Hulu.

In 2006, ICTV and Switched Media, a company that creates solutions for the customization of video streams, merged to become ActiveVideo. In 2008, the business adopted the moniker ActiveVideo. By virtualizing STB functionality, Cloud TV makes it possible for current and the next devices, including QAM STBs and "newer IP-capable devices, such as Charter's new Worldbox," Internet-connected TVs, and specialized streaming boxes, to offer Web-like guides and full online video experiences.

Multichannel News reports that ActiveVideo's strategy aims to prevent that operational nightmare by requiring that it only be written once, in HTML5, and handled from the cloud, "rather than needing operators to create a different edition of the UI for each device, operating system, and rendering engine". Screenplays continue by saying that the platform allows for the distribution of "secured OTT broadcasts as an integral component of channel offerings" without having to change the customers' current gadgets.

Market Growth Factors
Demand for Improved On-Demand or Interactive Viewing User Experiences

The method that video material presented to consumers is evolving as a result of technological advancements and consumer behavior. With these developments, established media models and platforms are being replaced by digital distribution via the internet to a variety of linked devices. Three significant disruptions for broadcasters and telecommunications companies are being brought on by this fundamental transformation, and each one calls for cloud TV platforms' scalability, cost flexibility, and agility.

5G Adoption Will Boost Demand for Cloud TV

Rising 5G technology usage and expanding wireless communication developments are anticipated to accelerate market expansion. To improve the cloud TV experience, many telecom providers are making investments in the development of 5G technologies. For instance, Nokia and AT&T worked together to complete fixed wireless 5G tests using AT&T's internet TV streaming service, DIRECTV NOW, to advance 5G technology in the 39 GHz band.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Rural Areas Lack High-Speed Internet Infrastructure and Internet Access

The lack of fast network infrastructure is one of the key obstacles to the widespread adoption of cloud TV. Connectivity to the internet and mobile devices is a key component of cloud TV. Rural areas continue to have connectivity issues with mobile networks. These regions lack facilities and have limited connectivity, making them remote and archaic. For cloud TV providers, this problem has made it very difficult for them to reach out to remote areas.

Scope of the Study
By Deployment Type

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Device Type

  • Mobile Phones & Connected TVs
  • STBs

By Vertical

  • Telecom Companies
  • Media Organizations & Broadcasters

By Geography

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Russia
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Nigeria
    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • SeaChange International, Inc.
  • Brightcove, Inc.
  • CSG Systems International, Inc.
  • Comcast Technology Solutions
  • Aferian plc
  • Kaltura, Inc.
  • MediaKind
  • IntelliMedia Networks
  • MatrixStream Technologies, Inc.
  • Minerva Networks, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Cloud TV Market

Chapter 4. Global Cloud TV Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 5. Global Cloud TV Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. Global Cloud TV Market by Device Type

Chapter 7. Global Cloud TV Market by Vertical

Chapter 8. Global Cloud TV Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dntmw

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Cloud TV Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cloud TV
                            
                            
                                Connected TV
                            
                            
                                Mobile Phone
                            
                            
                                Smartphones and Mobile Devices
                            
                            
                                Software as a Service
                            
                            
                                STB
                            
                            
                                Streaming
                            
                            
                                Video on Demand
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data