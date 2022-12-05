Growth: Healthcare Asset Management Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 83.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Healthcare Asset Management Market is growing with a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach $ 83.2 Billion by 2028 from $ 22.8 Billion in 2021.

Vantage Market Research completed a qualitative study titled Healthcare Asset Management Market with 122+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. This healthcare asset management market research report is a comprehensive synopsis of the study of the healthcare asset management industry and its influence on the market environment. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out an analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. healthcare asset management market report endows with data and statistics on the current state of the industry which directs companies and investors interested in this market. Furthermore, the report also displays data on key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-asset-management-market-1637/request-sample

Market Overview:

Increasing Demand Healthcare Asset Management Solution in Pharmaceutical Industry is Expected to Drive the Market.

Organizations that supply medications to drug stores and healthcare centers around the country and abroad as well are under a great deal of strain to stay consistent with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. These organisations have higher responsibility of patient care as their paramount goal. It is therefore absolutely critical for pharmaceutical firms and medication makers to stay ahead and accurate in all business practices, and that includes asset management. For Instance, the current pandemic proliferation, everyone is taking the utmost precaution to avoid this deadly virus. People are using sanitizers, masks, etc. to stop themselves from contracting or spreading the contagion. Pharmaceutical companies and hospitals are the most in focus these days as the prime production and healthcare centers. Due to these factors, there is a huge demand of Healthcare Asset Management Solution in Pharmaceutical Industry.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Aeroscout Industrial

Ekahau

Awarepoint Corporation

Elpas Ltd.

Radianse

Versus Technology, Inc.

Vizbee RFID Solutions

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Thingmagic

Sonitor Technologies.

IBM

Siemens

General Electric Company





Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/healthcare-asset-management-market-1637/0

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Segmentation:

Vantage Market Research Has Studied the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market with Detailed Segmentation on the Basis of Product, Application, and Key Regions.

By Product

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Devices, Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)





By Application

Hospital Asset Management, Pharmaceutical Asset Management





By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa





Recent Development:

Apr-2022 - GE Healthcare and Medtronic announced a collaboration focused on the unique needs and demand for care at Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs). The partnership of GE Healthcare with Medtronic is one aspect of its efforts to strengthen efficiency, workflow, and clinical outcomes for ASCs and OBLs who work with GE Healthcare.

- GE Healthcare and Medtronic announced a collaboration focused on the unique needs and demand for care at Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs). The partnership of GE Healthcare with Medtronic is one aspect of its efforts to strengthen efficiency, workflow, and clinical outcomes for ASCs and OBLs who work with GE Healthcare. Mar-2022 - Sodexo partnered with University Hospitals to provide complete primary care and community-based services. Sodexo intended to offer various services through this agreement, including patient diet and retail food, resource and construction management, and technical control over healthcare.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Healthcare Asset Management Market in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global Healthcare Asset Management Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This region is dominated due to the growing concerns towards patient safety, acceptance of Healthcare Asset Management software in the medical as well as pharmaceutical industries. Major key players in countries such as U.S. and Canada are investing huge funds for Healthcare Asset Management software. Due to these factors this region is expected to flourish in coming years.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-asset-management-market-1243

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers : The product suppliers of healthcare asset management market are high in number and are larger and more globalized. So, there will be less threat from the suppliers. Thus, the bargaining power of suppliers is low.

: The product suppliers of healthcare asset management market are high in number and are larger and more globalized. So, there will be less threat from the suppliers. Thus, the bargaining power of suppliers is low. Bargaining Power of Buyers : Buyers demand different types of healthcare asset management kits that are accurate and cost effective. This has increased the pressure on the healthcare asset management providers to offer the best healthcare asset management market. This gives the buyers the option to freely choose healthcare asset management products that best fit their preference. Thus, the bargaining power of the buyers is high.

: Buyers demand different types of healthcare asset management kits that are accurate and cost effective. This has increased the pressure on the healthcare asset management providers to offer the best healthcare asset management market. This gives the buyers the option to freely choose healthcare asset management products that best fit their preference. Thus, the bargaining power of the buyers is high. Threat of New Entrants : Companies entering the healthcare asset management market are adopting various innovations such as developing healthcare asset management that are available for home testing. Thus, the threat of the new entrants is moderate.

: Companies entering the healthcare asset management market are adopting various innovations such as developing healthcare asset management that are available for home testing. Thus, the threat of the new entrants is moderate. Threat of Substitutes : There are various substitutes available for healthcare asset management such as different types of genetic testing. Thus, the threat of substitutes is high.

: There are various substitutes available for healthcare asset management such as different types of genetic testing. Thus, the threat of substitutes is high. Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The competitive rivalry among industry leaders is rather intense, especially between the global players including Eurofins Scientific and Invitae Corporation. These companies are launching their value-added services in the international market and strengthening the footprint worldwide. Therefore, competitive rivalry in the market is high.





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 22.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 83.2 Billion CAGR 24.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players AiRISTA Flow, Elpas, CenTrak Inc., ThingMagic - A Novanta Company, Sonitor, Stanley Healthcare, Versus Technology Inc., Zebra Technologies, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Healthcare Asset Management Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

AI in Agriculture Market is valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.2 Billion by 2028.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market is valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 47.2 Billion by 2028.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market was valued USD 142.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 223.0 Billion by 2028.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 Billion by 2028.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market was valued at USD 134.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 177.7 Billion by 2028.

Commercial Drone Market was valued USD 14,829.5 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 21,7043.6 Million by 2028.

Hydrogen Generation Market is valued at USD 158.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 282.1 Billion by 2028.





About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: