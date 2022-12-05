Bitget airdrops seed NFT with USD 2M rewards to FTT holders during World Cup

Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget launches its Seed NFTs collection, together with attractive rewards and various perks, and will airdrop NFTs to qualified FTT holders amidst the World Cup period. With a reward pool of close to USD 2 million, this NFT collection is a part of the initiatives implemented by Bitget to assist users affected by FTX's collapse. With the aim of providing investors with financial aid and, at the same time, attempting to rebuild their confidence in crypto with its core values in mind: integrity and transparency.







Bitget’s latest airdrop for FTT holders is devised with two parts: first, the eligible users will have to connect their wallet to claim the Seed NFTs on OpenSea, and the NFT holder can then claim the rewards package on Bitget's platform. The package includes free trial funds, a 50% discount on BTC and ETH purchases, airdrop privileges of BGB and other exclusive perks. FTT holders with a balance of at least 10 FTT at the time of snapshot would be qualified to claim their NFT airdrop to unlock their allocated rewards according to their NFT rarity.



There are 10,000 Seed NFTs in total for eligible holders, with the rarity ranking from Beginner to Legendary to unlock different reward packages. NFT holders are also qualified to enter the BGB Bounty program, in which participants may earn up to 8,888 $BGB, the native token on Bitget’s platform. BGB holders can enjoy various privileges, such as trading popular tokens with exclusive discounts, transaction fee discounts, and opportunities to join Launchpad with exclusive access to high-quality tokens at an early stage.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments, “The crypto world is still under tremendous stress of the aftermath caused by the demise of FTX, as FTX users and FTT holders are still doubtful about their assets stored on the platform, as well as the ripple effect affecting various verticals in the industry. The desire of users to invest and store assets on a secure platform has seen its high, as Bitget has witnessed an increase in users since the incident. In light of the surging demands, Bitget launches this Seed NFT collection and dedicates efforts to building a sustainable and trustworthy environment in the Web3 ecosystem.”

Aside from the seed NFT collection, Bitget has also recently launched a USD $20M marketing campaign with Messi amidst the World Cup period. The company has prepared a brand film, multiple giveaways and exclusive rewards with World Cup-themed activities, giving out up to 1 Million BGB and a jersey signed by Lionel Messi himself.

In light of the current bleak economic situation, Bitget has implemented a few initiatives to strengthen trust and show credibility to consumers, including the launch of a 5 million Builders' Fund and the increase of the Protection Fund size to USD 300 million. The exchange has also announced expanding its global strategy with a registered entity in Seychelles lately, as well as adjusting its hiring plan to a team of 1200 by Q1 2023.

