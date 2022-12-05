Solidus Ai Tech Announces New Partnership With Metaverse Giants Galaxy Arena

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidus Ai Tech recently announced a new strategic partnership with Galaxy Arena, currently the only VR Earn game aggregator metaverse hub. Galaxy Arena is making some noise in the Play2Earn and Meta space by bridging the gap between virtual and reality by 'bringing events, attractions and businesses into the metaverse.' Galaxy Arena and its partners will benefit from using Solidus Ai Tech's immense computing power. At the same time, Solidus Ai Tech will have a robust gateway for the players of its play to earn game from the metaverse.

Galaxy Arena boasts three impressive, distinct sectors: the 'Entertainment Venue' 30,000 square meters of explorable digital space divided into six action-packed floors. 'Galaxy Gym' is world's first-state art meta facility interactive VR health, fitness movement mini-games, fully immersive fitness studio connecting celebrities, world-renowned athletes, and trainers to users offering courses and classes in VR. 'Galaxy Tower' arena and gym tower with a collection of 20,000 NFT units divided into luxury space, offices, and digital real estate. Participants 'play, move, learn, dance, sing and participate to earn all under one roof', Galaxy Arena exclusive 'X to earn' hub. Speaking about the new partnership, Solidus Ai Tech founder Paul Farhi said: Web 3.0 companies operating in gaming or metaverse, and Galaxy Arena ticks a number of boxes for us. Galaxy Arena is a professional company having impressive products with more than 150 partners to provide gateways to games and metaverses, and users can play our own play to earn game.

Speaking to the still untapped potential of the metaverse, Farhi said: Fundamentally, I see metaverse as a powerful force tool which connects us as human beings through stories and experiences, but also connects us with our planet. Metaverse technologies are taking us towards an overwhelmingly powerful and positive impact in the world, providing what's good for world and people in the heart of its design.' Solidus Ai Tech has enjoyed an extraordinary string of accolades and successes, including lucrative partnerships with industry leaders.

Since its inception, Solidus Ai Tech has enjoyed an extraordinary string of accolades and successes, including lucrative partnerships with industry leaders. Recent successes include winning Top Initial Coin Offering at the 2022 World Blockchain Summit in Singapore for its AITECH token world's first deflationary AI utility token, and a number of lucrative, high-profile partnerships, such as the recent announcement of a partnership with the Blockchain industry leader Herbert Sim aka BitcoinMan who is one of the less than 100 verified 'blue tick' public figures across all major social media platforms in Blockchain industry, in world. Solidus Ai Tech has also accepted to list on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, including BitMart, MEXC Global, LBank, XT.com, and Coinstore.

ABOUT

Founded in December 2017, Solidus Technologies started as a cryptocurrency mining ﬁrm with particular focus on mining Ethereum (ETH) via GPU-based mining rigs. In the wake of the 2020 financial crash and a significant boost in demand for AI services, company shifted its core focus to AI and incorporated Solidus AI Tech to become the AI arm of the business. Solidus' AI and HPC infrastructure will enable Government Authorities, Corporations, SME's, Professionals, Play2Earn, and Metaverse projects to license AI services and rent HPC power. Solidus AI Tech is launching its eco-friendly AITECH token to operate seamlessly with their AI infrastructure. AITECH can be bought, staked, or held.

Contact Information:

Paul Farhi

CEO

admin@ai-tech.com



Related Images











Image 1: Solidus AITECH









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment