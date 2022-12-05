Concrete Container market will worth USD 482.4 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below regional mentioned-segmentation and analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Concrete Container market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Concrete Container market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as by application, and by distribution channel. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the Concrete Container market are Biodegradable Pots, East JORDAN PLASTICS INC., Garden Need, GREEN MALL, Hosco India, Landmark Plastic Corporation, Nursery Supplies Inc., THE HC COMPANIES, THE POT COMPANY, V G Plastech, and among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Concrete Container market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Cement planters and concrete containers are among the many vessels you can grow your beloved plants. They can be found in many sizes, from small ones for planting herbs to planters large enough for small trees. There are many benefits to using concrete planters but also a few drawbacks. It should be noted that there is a distinction between cement and concrete – primarily, cement (along with rock) makes up concrete. According to Fireplace Doors Online, several benefits come with using concrete containers. First and foremost, they last a long time because they are made of hard, durable material. Concrete is used in buildings, so it should be no surprise that concrete planters are quite popular among gardeners. Similarly, because concrete has such a rough look, the damage will easily be hidden compared to wood, plastic, or clay materials. Concrete offers good heat insulation. The sun will warm the concrete and the soil inside it, and the concrete will keep the soil at a suitable, warm temperature, which can be ideal for growing plants that come from warmer climates or ones with a higher heat requirement. Also, because they last so long, they are more environmentally friendly than plastic planters, which will degrade over time.

Scope of Concrete Container Market Report

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment is commercial and residential. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment involves deploying products in the gardens of hospitals, libraries, hotels, malls, and public parks. The trend of having a garden around public buildings has seen an upward trend owing to the place's enhanced aesthetic beauty and visual appeal. Using gardening pots in these areas helps establish a theme and beauty in the settings. Additionally, gardens in hospitals are said to improve the healing process of patients by providing them with a healthy space to walk and exercise. Around hotels, it provides space for visitors to relax, entertain, and dine. Gardening pots also help develop a good ground for hosting events and parties.

The Offline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. The Offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The sale of these products is more often seen to be taken through offline channels, including local stores. Retail customers prefer buying products after consulting a local gardener or a gardening enthusiast for which the nearby local stores are appropriate. These stores are a one-stop solution to all gardening related issues including fertilizer, pot, irrigation, seed, and sapling. Furthermore, most people buy these platforms while buying the plant itself, which makes the physical stores more appropriate.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Concrete Container include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Shifting focus towards promoting tourism by the governments of China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan is expected to open new market avenues for gardening pots. Furthermore, developing economies with an increasing number of corporate buildings are expected to witness growth in well-maintained gardens around it. Asian countries including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives have also evolved as medical tourism destinations, which has resulted in world-class hospitals having large and beautiful gardens with gardening pots.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's concrete container market size was valued at USD 61.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 89.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Shifting inclination toward the interior decoration of modern residences has been expanding the utility of concrete containers in Germany as the presence of saplings in beautiful gardening pots, containers, and vase adds to the aesthetics of the room and gives it a lively vibe.

China

China concrete container’s market size was valued at USD 48.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 67.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2029. Rapid urbanization has been resulting in shrinking apartments in the cities. Despite that, garden enthusiasts have created gardens with the use of big and small gardening pots in kitchens and balconies. Planting unique varieties of flowers, climbers, and creepers is a modern way of creating a replica of beautiful meadows increasing in China, which fuels the market in the country.

India

India's concrete container market size was valued at USD 38.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2029. The demand for concrete containers across the country is expected to increase significantly as people are inclined towards planting different plants as per their benefits. The ancient science of layout, design, and architecture including Vastu Shastra, Feng Shui, and the Malay system strongly focus on planting particular plants in certain directions to improve the flow of energy in the house. For instance, the holy basil should be planted in the northern, northeastern, and eastern sections of the house for the improved well-being of the residents of the houses. Concrete containers can provide a complete solution for planting saplings all around the house as and when required without interfering with the construction of the house.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the growing use of gardening as a hobby.

