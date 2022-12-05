Lily O’Brien’s Release New Range Of Luxurious Chocolate Truffles, Perfect As Christmas Gifts Or Stocking Fillers

Newbridge, Ireland, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily O’Brien’s Chocolates was created by Mary Ann O’Brien, who spent time honing her chocolate-making skills among world-class chefs and chocolatiers in South Africa and Europe before starting her own chocolate business in her Kildare kitchen in 1992.

Now the recipient of several prestigious rewards, including recognition of the quality and taste of their products but also for their innovative spirit and entrepreneurial origins, Lily O’Brien’s continuously strives to create delectable and unique chocolate recipes to be enjoyed by the entire family.

They have now released a new range of luxurious chocolate truffles in three different flavours, milk chocolate, salted caramel, and vanilla, that are perfect as a delicious gift or a sweet surprise in your loved one’s Christmas stocking.

Creating That “Oooh” Moment

Lily O’Brien’s helps you find your “oooh” moment with their brand-new selection of decadent chocolate truffles, which comes in the following 3 flavours:

Milk Chocolate Truffles

Created with passion using the finest Lily O’Brien’s milk chocolate, these luxurious truffles have a thick chocolate shell that melts away to reveal a silky-smooth centre.

With each box containing 17 chocolate truffles, these are a perfect gift for Christmas or to share with your friends and loved ones.

Salted Caramel Truffles

These luxury Irish chocolates are a moreish delight for your tastebuds with their hard chocolate shell and creamy centre that oozes a rich caramel flavour.

Every bright and eye-catching box is filled with 16 mouth-watering truffles and is ideal as a decadent treat for yourself.

Vanilla Truffles

Made with Lily O’Brien’s finest milk chocolate and filled to the brim with velvety vanilla cream, this vanilla treat comes with 17 moreish truffles in each box and is a delicious, indulgent treat to share with your entire family.

Christmas Delights

From mouth-watering chocolates in a variety of classic and unique flavours, decadent hampers filled with an exquisite range of their bestselling items to personalised photo boxes to treasure for years to come, Lily O’Brien’s has a large and luxurious range of chocolate online Ireland that can be used as memorable Christmas gifts or as a sweet treat to enjoy on these cold winter nights.

Some of their most popular chocolates include:

The Ultimate Collection

This delectable collection is made up of 16 of Lily O’Brien’s signature chocolates, such as Double Chocolate Truffle, Simply Chocolate, Le Crunch Chocolat, Sticky Toffee, Caramel Macchiato, Death By Chocolate, Zesty Orange, Lemon Meringue Pie, and Praline Perfection, that are all wrapped up in a smart red bow.

Chocolate Hamper Box to Spoil, 8 Collections

An ideal gift to spoil that special someone in your life, this stylish Lily O’Brien’s hamper contains 8 boxes of their finest assortment, including:

Ultimate Chocolate Collection, 16 Chocolates

Chocolate Desserts Collection, 18 chocolates

Ultimate Chocolate Collection, 16 chocolates

Creamy Caramels with Sea Salt Share Bag, 120g

Zesty Orange Chocolate Pouch, 8 chocolates

Sticky Toffee Chocolate Pouch, 8 chocolates

Crispy Heart Pouch, 8 chocolates

Personalised Keepsake Photo Box, 60 Chocolates

This is the perfect opportunity to make a scrumptious box of chocolates extra special by adding a photo (or up to 3) on the chocolate box lid to give your gift a personal and thoughtful touch.

Each box contains 60 chocolates from their Elite Collection, such as Zesty Orange Chocolate, Key Lime Pie, Himalayan Salted Caramel, Sticky Toffee, Death by Chocolate , Le Crunch Chocolat, Honeycomb, Almond Crunch, Espresso, and Marbellini.

