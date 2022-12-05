Espresso Translations Announce Rapid Growth for Their Expert Translation Services in London

London, UK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2011, Espresso Translations services in London is a leading ISO-certified translation agency providing a variety of professional language solutions such as proofreading, document translation, desktop publishing, legal transcription, and video translation to businesses and individuals worldwide.

After announcing recent rapid growth, the agency has now created a 2000-strong translator network that covers more than 150 language pairs, including German, Czech, Italian, Mandarin, Nepali, and Arabic.

With a focus on customer satisfaction, Espresso Translations are committed to offering an accurate, reliable, and affordable translation service in a wide range of professional fields that will always be delivered on time, every time, and with an added personal touch.

Translation Expertise

The translation process at Espresso Translations Global is designed to be as simple as possible, and each client will be assigned a dedicated Project Manager to identify the translator best suited to their project requirements.

They offer a full list of transcription and translation services that cover many different professional fields like medical translation, software localisation, academic translation, clinical research, human resources, and user guide translation.

These services include:

Localisation – This goes above standard translation services by adapting the text to fit within the country's local culture.

Proofreading – You can use this service to check, edit and correct any language or grammatical errors in your already-translated texts.

Website Translation – These can be completed either manually or in your content management system directly. Additionally, Espresso Translations also offer document translation by native certified translators and desktop publishing, where the design of your graphics is amended to fit your translated content, which may be shorter or longer than the original.

Article Translation – With this service, you can elevate your article and audience from a national to an international level.

Education Translation – If you are studying abroad and need to make sure that your academic content is correctly translated into your target language, then the team at Espresso Translations have some of the best education translation services available.

Hospital Translation – This essential service can help you with translation services for all your medical language needs within the NHS health services.

Subtitling – You can receive the same or foreign-language time-coded transcriptions that have been formatted especially for use in post-production as subtitles.

Business Transcription – Receive professional business translations for your company's documents while expanding your global reach with ISO-Certified translations.

Video Transcription and Translation – Experienced language translators, will ensure that your content is translated into your chosen language to be 100% accurate and offer services by expert transcriptionists who will efficiently transcribe your movie or video.

Legal Transcription – If you need to transcribe your legal proceedings, then opt for professional legal transcriptions at Espresso Translations, who can skilfully convert audio recordings into written documents.

Audio Transcription – As an outstanding audio transcription company, their team can deliver quality audio transcriptions at affordable prices.

Multilingual Services – Whether you need an accurate translation to summarise the focus of your company or a multilingual transcription service, the team can provide you with an array of expert multilingual services.

Espresso Translations provide services in over 150 languages, including European languages, like Estonian, Greek, and Latvian, American languages, such as Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, and Quechua: and Asian languages, like Cambodian, Hindi, and Korean.

If your required language is not available on their website, then you can contact their team, who will endeavour to help you in any way they can.

More information

To find out more about Espresso Translations and to see a complete list of their language pairs and translation services, please visit their website at https://www.espressotranslations.com/.

