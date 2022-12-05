The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Kanzhun Limited American Depositary Shares

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Kanzhun Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZ):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY TRADED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES OF KANZHUN LIMITED (“KANZHUN”) BETWEEN JUNE 11, 2021 AND JULY 2, 2021, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Kevin McNulty, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom PO 04, Newark, New Jersey 07102 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $2,250,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $45,000 and a service payment of no more than $5,000 to Lead Plaintiff should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated November 4, 2022 (the “Settlement Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased publicly traded Kanzhun’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) during the period from June 11, 2021 through July 2, 2021, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Kanzhun’s ADSs. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Kanzhun Limited Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/Kanzhun/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than February 8, 2023 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than February 8, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than February 8, 2023, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court United States

District Court District of New

Jersey Martin Luther King

Building & U.S. Courthouse

50 Walnut Street

Newark, NJ 07101 Lead Counsel

Laurence Rosen

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

One Gateway Center

Suite 2600

Newark, NJ 07102

Counsel for Kanzhun Limited

Scott D. Musoff

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

One Manhattan West

New York, NY 10001





If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Laurence Rosen

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

One Gateway Center

Suite 2600

Newark, NJ 07102

Tel: (973) 313-1887

info@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT

COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY



