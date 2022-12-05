GiftCard Partners, Inc. Named Again as One of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

Wellesley, MA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiftCard Partners, Inc. has once again been named one of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to work for in 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

“2022 has been a huge year of growth at GiftCard Partners and we are honored to once again be included amongst other influential companies with this award,” states Deborah Merkin, CEO. “We have hired some phenomenal new talent to support our dedicated and experienced team and have shifted many best practices to further support both employees’ professional and personal growth, while continuing to put the needs of our customers first.

“We are very proud that in spite of being fully remote, our team has always been committed to provide excellence in execution in everything we do, and continues to do so.”

This is the fifth time GiftCard Partners has been awarded the Boston’s Best and Brightest and have also been recognized on the national level. For a complete list of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners, visit:



https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/bostons-2022-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/winners/

About GiftCard Partners

GiftCard Partners is a full-service gift card company with client-focused custom gift card services and solutions for employee incentives and corporate gift card programs. GiftCard Partners offers the latest technology in gift card API, gift card software and gift card program management through Engage2Reward™ – a fully customizable gift card portal to easily send physical, e-gift cards, or prepaid cards to your employees or b2b gift card recipients. Giftcard Partners will be the flexible, nimble extension of your team with experienced strategies to make sure your corporate gift card program offers you the best solution.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/giftcard-partners-inc-named-again-as-one-of-bostons-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/