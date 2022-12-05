Prebid.org Announces Strategic Changes to Membership Tiers

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced strategic changes to its membership tiers. The introduction of new membership policies is intended to help support increased innovation across emerging programmatic channels and enable an expansion of the Prebid mission to tackle broader issues within the industry, including hiring a dedicated team to support more focused growth.



Beginning January 1, 2023, the Prebid Community tier will be retired and become a nominal paid membership. Companies who wish to continue as Prebid.org members will need to maintain or transition to a paid membership status based on their business classification and a new evaluation criteria of total annual revenue. Current paying members of Prebid.org do not need to take any action, but current Community members should either apply to become Fellows or upgrade their membership status to the appropriate level by the end of the year to retain access to Prebid and its membership benefits. Prebid Fellowship is designed to support our high impact and most engaged members. In exchange for membership, Prebid Fellows are committed to providing a specific amount of resources; engineering, code review or marketing support.

“Prebid.org has always been a community driven organization that has relied on volunteers to support our mission. We’re making these changes after thoughtful consideration and to better serve the interests of our members. This will enable us to provide additional value through education and thought leadership as well as open up opportunities for continued investment in technology and innovation across new and emerging formats,” said Mike Racic, President of Prebid.org. “Our commitment to keeping our members at the forefront of innovation within the programmatic ecosystem remains and we look forward to our continued journey together.”

In addition to networking and educational opportunities, Prebid.org members are able to:

Support the community by helping fund Prebid services and events

Promote Prebid projects for faster market adoption

Bring oversight, guidance and development capabilities to solve the industry’s common technical hurdles

Help define the technologies that shape the industry

“Our organization has been a member of Prebid.org for the past several years and it’s been a pleasure to have collaborated with our peers to drive the industry forward,” said Garrett McGrath, Chairman of Prebid.org and SVP of Product at Magnite. “Our membership has made a big impact across our business in helping us facilitate the development and launch of best-in-class technologies designed to benefit the ad tech ecosystem as a whole. “There’s no better time to be a part of the Prebid community, as a shared approach is crucial to solving some of the most complex industry challenges ahead of us.”

More information about upgrading your membership can be found here . To apply for a fellowship, please visit here .

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

