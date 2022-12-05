Category Leader ThinkWrite Technologies Introduces TWT Audio Brand, Extends Reach into Consumer Markets

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audio tech company ThinkWrite Technologies®, a leader in the $1.4 trillion U.S. education sector, today announced it is extending its reach into the consumer and B2B markets with the launch of its new consumer-facing sub-brand, TWT Audio. The new TWT Audio brand represents a commitment to delivering headsets and headphones with incredible audio clarity, comfort and durability at a price that everyone can afford, and reflects the company’s growth and evolution into the consumer and professional markets.



“Most consumers today are overpaying for under-performing audio,” says ThinkWrite Technologies founder and CEO Mike Guerena. “A superior audio experience doesn’t have to break the bank. Instead, TWT Audio offers users an immersive audio experience that can be enjoyed for years to come, and at a price everyone can afford. We challenge anyone to experience better sounding audio, with a more comfortable fit and attractive design, at the same price.”

“Shockingly” Good Audio, at a Price That Makes Sense

TWT Audio believes consumers deserve to have a superior audio experience – with enough money left over to buy more good music. TWT Audio products are engineered in the US and under the guidance of Emmy award winning audio engineer Mark Howlett.

TWT Audio creates great sounding headphones and headsets by working with the acoustics for a more natural, enjoyable listening experience, guided by core principles: audio and optimization, comfort and durability. TWT Audio products can be enjoyed for years to come, with components that can be easily upgraded or replaced, such as ear cushions and cable plug options; and are designed to stand up to use and abuse, helping consumers save money and reducing needless waste.

Whether it’s listening to Spotify, taking a Zoom meeting, recording a podcast or playing games online, TWT Audio promises to exceed expectations of recreational and professional users, of all ages.

Experience an All-New Audio REVOlution: Introducing the REVO TW300

The new REVO TW300 headphone is designed to alter the experience of what an over-ear headphone can offer. The TW300 features superior sonics and unique ear cup swivel technology to perfectly fit each individual listener, combining state of the art technology with audio excellence to create an adaptable, satisfying listening experience under $30. Thick, luxurious ear cushions gently surround and insulate the ear in 360° to provide unbeatable sound quality and minimize background noise. A sleek design, coupled with custom-tuned 40mm drivers and easy-to-remove and -replace modular ear cushions and cables, make the TW300 REVO an innovative headphone that will last the test of time.

About TWT Audio™

Born out of a love, passion and appreciation for music, TWT Audio was founded in 2022 in order to offer “shockingly good” headsets and headphones with incredible audio clarity, comfort and durability, at a price that everyone can afford. Under the direction of three-time Emmy award winning audio engineer Mark Howlett, who draws on decades of experience working with musical greats from Elton John and Jackson Browne to Linda Ronstadt, TWT Audio carefully examines every aspect of audio technology to deliver an immersive experience to satisfy the most discerning of listeners. TWT Audio’s products can be enjoyed for years to come, with easily replaceable components, such as ear cushions and cable plug options. Join the TWT Audio REVOlution and experience first-hand the transformative impact of superior immersive audio, along with top-quality customer service and care. Learn more at www.ThinkWrite.com and follow socially on Facebook , Instagram and on Twitter .

