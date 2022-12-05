Global Video Conferencing Devices Market Report 2022: A $3.85 Billion Market - Shift to Remote Work, Video Adoption Saw Hyper-Growth During the Pandemic Years

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The $3.85 billion global video conferencing devices market is undergoing seismic changes in the wake of massive work, workplace, and workforce transformation.
Driven by the shift to remote work, video adoption saw hyper-growth during the pandemic years. The market is currently undergoing significant normalization, as it gets aligned with the new future of hybrid work.
A complex stew of trends, including delays in return to office, supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic challenges, has resulted in choppy video conferencing device sales in recent quarters. Despite challenging market conditions, the value of video communications has become deeply entrenched across all industries creating a long-term upward market trajectory.
The long-term secular growth trends in hybrid work will drive the video-first transformation of meeting spaces, including investments in intelligent audio-video devices and digital whiteboards. Inclusivity and employee well-being are big themes in technology development. The user experience and feature sets are evolving to make sure every participant is seen and heard.
The 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is a robust 23.9 percent with the total market reaching $11.25 billion in 2027. The unit CAGR is forecasted at 15.3 percent driven by greater video-enablement of all meeting spaces for better hybrid work. Video conferencing penetration rate will grow roughly 3X in 7 years (2020-2027) driven by the momentum for the video-first transformation of businesses and education.
Customer organizations and market participants including technology vendors, service providers, channel partners, resellers, IT/telecom decision-makers, among others will find value in leveraging the findings of this study to develop sustainable workplace growth strategies.
Research Scope
The publisher's research team has been covering evolving hybrid work practices and technologies that address the new future of work. In this report, we summarize emerging hybrid work trends, their impact on the meeting space, and the growth in video conferencing devices. This report covers the market for business/professional use of video conferencing devices.
The three main categories of devices that are enabling video in meeting spaces, home offices, and classrooms include:
- Room solutions
- USB conference room cameras
- Personal video devices
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Room Size
- Target Markets
3. Key Findings
- Video Adoptions Trends in 2022 and Beyond
- Market Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
4. Hybrid Work Trends
- The Great Uncertainty
- Transformational Shifts
- Current and Future Work Models
- Shifting Workplace Plans
- Key Benefits and Challenges of Hybrid/Remote work
- Growing Optimization of the Office Space
- Rapid Migration to Cloud Video Conferencing
- Key Capabilities for Room Video Conferencing Devices
- Growing Technology Consolidation
5. Device and Meeting Room Trends
- Emerging Workspaces
- Meeting Room Trends
- Growing Choice of Deployment Options
- Meeting Equality - What's Next
6. Total Video Conferencing Devices Forecast
- Video Conferencing Devices - Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type
- Average Pricing Forecast by Device Type
- Percent of Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Percent of Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type
7. Room Devices Forecast
- Key Growth Metrics
- Meeting Room Count and Video Conferencing Penetration Rate
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Meeting Room Size
- Unit Forecast by Meeting Room Size
- Percent of Revenue Forecast by Room Size
- Percent of Unit Forecast by Room Size
- Percent of Revenue by Region
8. Room Devices - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Room Solutions Market - Revenue Share
- Room Solutions Market - Unit Share
- USB Conference Room Camera Market - Revenue Share
- USB Conference Room Camera Market - Unit Share
- Key Competitors
9. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities - Top Recommendations
