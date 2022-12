Park Street Nordicom A/S – Financial Calendar

Park Street Nordicom A/S has fixed the following dates for 2023.

Date Item

05 February 2023 2023 Strategy Update

21 April 2023 Annual Report 2022

15 May 2023 Ordinary General Meeting

25 August 2023 Half year report 2023

Pradeep Pattem

CEO

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at admin@parkstreet.dk.

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03