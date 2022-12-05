Panavance Therapeutics to Participate at the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Event

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (“Panavance” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing the development of a novel oncology therapeutic intended to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for the patients that receive them, today announced that Greg Bosch, Chairman and CEO of Panavance Therapeutics along with other members of the Panavance Leadership Team will participate in the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Event on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.



As part of the virtual roundtable event, the Company will discuss its lead program, GP-2250, a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique mechanism of action designed to disrupt energy metabolism, resulting in cancer cell death. GP-2250 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial with plans to initiate registration directed trials in both pancreatic and ovarian cancers in late 2023 / early 2024.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform focused on improving the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for patients. The Company, located in Berwyn, PA was founded in 2021 and continues to be funded by Avensis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Swiss privately held Ed. Geistlich Söhne AG für Chemische Industrie. Panavance’s lead program, GP-2250, is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique mechanism of action designed to disrupt energy metabolism, resulting in cancer cell death. GP-2250 is currently in a Phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer patients. The Company is advancing towards a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, as a first-line maintenance therapy for pancreatic cancer in non-BRCA mutation patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. Additionally, GP-2250 is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer in combination with leading anti-cancer agents based on promising preclinical data. The Company expects to initiate a potential registration directed Phase 2 clinical study in ovarian cancer. The pancreatic and ovarian cancer studies are expected to start in late 2023 / early 2024. GP-2250 has broad oncology applications and has the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

For more information, please visit panavance.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided for convenience, and the information contained on any such website is not a part of, or incorporated by reference into, this press release. Panavance is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on Panavance’s current expectations and subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, Panavance’s ability to execute its business plan and fund its ongoing business activities as planned, Panavance’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates, Panavance’s expectations related to results of clinical trials and studies, and Panavance’s ability to obtain FDA approval of GP-2250. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Panavance undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

panavance@jtcir.com