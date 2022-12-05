New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space Situational Awareness Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370152/?utm_source=GNW



The global space situational awareness market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in the focus of government authorities on space situational awareness and the surge in congestion of objects in space are the primary factors driving the demand for the global space situational awareness market.



Also, an increase in demand for LEO-based services and space-based sensing services is expected to propel the global space situational awareness industry growth over the next five years.

Increased Demand for LEO-based Services Drives the Market Growth

LEO-based services include services that can capture the images of earth, broadband services, space situational awareness services, and on-orbit services, and these services are witnessing massive demand from all over the globe.Also, the growing popularity of compact or small satellites is owing to their low cost of production and launching costs and brief time spent in the manufacturing process.



Small satellites do not require any launch vehicles, and multiple small satellites can be launched at the same time.The expected roll-out of 5G technology and the increased adoption of advanced technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, extended reality, internet of things, and artificial intelligence, amongst others, is boosting the development of the communication sector across the globe.



Small satellites can be used to provide high-speed internet services and for monitoring and surveillance activities by the defense sector.With the continuous advancements in small satellite technology, the number of small satellites being deployed in the lower earth orbits is expected to increase in the coming years.



The rise in the demand for LEO-based services, especially for earth observation imagery, is increasing the deployment and assembly time of small satellites with large apertures. Therefore, the growing demand for LEO-based services is expected to propel the demand for space situational awareness services in the forecast period to monitor and track the position and route of the small satellites moving in space.

Growing Importance of Space-based Sensing Activities Supports the Market Demand

The demand for space situational awareness services from the government and commercial sectors is making the market players invest in research and development activities.Space-based sensing activities such as weather monitoring, remote sensing, automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), RF mapping, GPS-radio occultation (GPS-RO) remote sensing activities for use in space, maritime and aeronautics industry is expected to fuel the market demand.



Small satellites are majorly used for space situational applications. Therefore, the rise in the use of space-based sensing activities to monitor the satellites and payloads and collect situational awareness about space is expected to boost the global space situational awareness market growth over the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global space situational awareness market is segmented into offering, object, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on offering, the market is divided into service and software.



Based on object, the market is divided into mission related debris, rocket bodies, fragmentation debris, non-functional spacecraft, functional spacecraft.Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and government & military.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global space situational awareness market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East and Africa. In terms of country, the United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share due to the rise in the focus of government on intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command control, and environmental monitoring applications.

Market Players

Space situational awareness companies operating all over the globe are Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Parsons Corporation, Exoanalytic Solutions, Schafer Corporation, Northstar Earth & Space Inc., Elecnor Deimos Group, Spacenav, and Applied Defense Solutions.



Report Scope:



In this report, global space situational awareness market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Space Situational Awareness Market, By Offering:

o Service

o Software

• Space Situational Awareness Market, By Object:

o Mission Related Debris

o Rocket Bodies

o Fragmentation Debris

o Non-Functional Spacecraft

o Functional Spacecraft

• Space Situational Awareness Market, By End Use:

o Commercial

o Government & Military

• Space Situational Awareness Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global space situational awareness market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________