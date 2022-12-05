Information Release Calendar for 2023

| Source: Siauliu Bankas Siauliu Bankas

Siauliai, LITHUANIA

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2023 in accordance with the following calendar:

28/02/2023 Interim information for 12 months of 2022
01/03/2023 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2022
09/03/2023 Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM
31/03/2023 Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), Resolutions of the GSM
31/03/2023 Audited annual information for 2022
28/04/2023 Interim information for 3 months of 2023
03/05/2023 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2023
31/07/2023 Interim information for 6 months of 2023
02/08/2023 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2023
31/10/2023 Interim information for 9 months of 2023
31/10/2023 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2023

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00