Information Release Calendar for 2023

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2023 in accordance with the following calendar:
|28/02/2023
|Interim information for 12 months of 2022
|01/03/2023
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2022
|09/03/2023
|Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM
|31/03/2023
|Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), Resolutions of the GSM
|31/03/2023
|Audited annual information for 2022
|28/04/2023
|Interim information for 3 months of 2023
|03/05/2023
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2023
|31/07/2023
|Interim information for 6 months of 2023
|02/08/2023
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2023
|31/10/2023
|Interim information for 9 months of 2023
|31/10/2023
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2023
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00