New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LEO Satellite Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370147/?utm_source=GNW



The global LEO satellite market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The rise in investments in low-earth orbit LEO satellites owing to the increase in the demand for LEO-based services and their massive commercial applications primarily drives the global LEO satellite market.



Also, the high-end investments by the market players in research and development activities to miniaturize satellites and integrate electronic devices to increase connectivity are expected to create growth opportunities for the global LEO satellite market in the next five years.

Rise in Demand for LEO based Services Drives the Market Growth

Data collection and processing is the trend across the world as they help generate insights that could help businesses to grow by making informed decisions.The demand for increased capacity, high-speed and cost-effective broadband solutions is on the rise.



There is a massive demand for data from an enterprise, including the banking and retail industry, the energy sector, which includes the oil, gas, and mining industry, and the government sector.The benefits offered by LEO, such as low cost, ease of assembly and launch, short lifecycles, mass production, advanced mechanics, and versatility, are garnering customer attraction across the globe.



There is huge untapped potential in developing countries in remote locations and rural areas where there is no internet connection, and the LEO satellites could be used to provide an internet connection to users.The ongoing digitization trend in the emerging economies and the favorable government policies promoting the development of robust digital infrastructure is creating the demand for high-speed internet services.



The surge in disposable income of middle-class families has increased the capacity to buy electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and monitors. The increase in demand for affordable high-speed internet services is expected to propel the demand for the global LEO satellites market through the next five years.

Advantages of having LEO Satellites Supports the High Market Demand

The advances in space technology have enabled satellites in low earth orbit to provide fast internet access and increased data storage capacity.LEO satellites proximity to the ground enables them to communicate without any delay.



For high data consuming applications such as video calls and voice calls, which are delay-sensitive, LEO satellites are considered ideal.A shorter distance to Earth has an added advantage in that the satellite communication links suffer minimal path loss, allowing reliable link formation with less power and reduced antenna size.



LEO satellites are smaller in size and have a lower mass, making them less expensive than their GEO counterparts. The advantages offered by LEO satellites are expected to attract a large number of market players to invest in the LEO satellites over the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global LEO satellite market is segmented into size, sub system, application, frequency, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on size, the market is divided into femto, pico, nano, micro, and mini.



Based on sub system, the market is divided into satellite bus, payloads, solar panels, satellite antenna, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into communication, earth observation & remote sensing, scientific technology, and others.



Based on frequency, the market is divided into L- band, S-band, C-band, X-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, and others.Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and government & military.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global LEO satellite market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East and Africa. In terms of country, the United States is expected to capture a substantial market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, owing to the increased awareness about the benefits of having LEO satellites.

Market Players

L3Harris Technologies, SpaceX, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Antrix Corporation Limited, Apstar, Ariane Group, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp, are the major market players operating in the global LEO satellite market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global LEO satellite market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• LEO Satellite Market, By Size:

o Femto

o Pico

o Nano

o Micro

o Mini

• LEO Satellite Market, By Sub System:

o Satellite Bus

o Payloads

o Solar Panels

o Satellite Antenna

o Others

• LEO Satellite Market, By Application:

o Communication

o Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

o Scientific Technology

o Others

• LEO Satellite Market, By Frequency:

o L- Band

o S-Band

o C-Band

o X-Band

o Ku-Band

o Ka-Band

o Others

• LEO Satellite Market, By End Use:

o Commercial

o Government & Military

• LEO Satellite Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global LEO satellite market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________