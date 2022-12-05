SolidProof Announces New Partnerships to Further Enhance Services

Handewitt, Germany, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new partnerships will provide the blockchain community with enhanced services and enrich the SolidProof ecosystem. The move aims to help SolidProof become the go-to provider for secure smart contract audits, KYC services, and more.

New Partnerships Enriching the SolidProof Ecosystem

SolidProof's Twitter account brought many interesting announcements these last weeks. The company continues to form new partnerships with some of the most exciting projects in the blockchain & crypto space.

For example, they have recently announced a partnership with Crypto Miners. This is a marketing and educational firm working with some of the hottest blockchain projects and crypto on-ramp platforms. The goal is to take crypto to the next level and expand the company’s reach.

The team also partnered with Coination, a specialized AMA firm with a huge German community. The group taps into untouched crypto interests, representing a great addition to the SolidProof ecosystem.

Moreover, they announced the launch of CookieSale. This is a new crypto launchpad for which SolidProof will provide audit, KYC, and marketing services.

PeanutTrade is another project with which the company signed an important partnership agreement. PeanutTrade focuses on DEX strategies. It helps web3 startups list a token on a DEX, manage automated liquidity, and trade on the decentralized exchange.

SolidProof also announced its partnership with Blockdeed. This is a global real estate marketplace using smart contracts for property transactions. Users can manage their for-sale portfolio through private dashboards and sales management tools.

Finally, MusureWorld is yet another exciting cooperation that the company recently announced. MusureWorld enables creators and gamers to enter the metaverse economy.

Providing the Blockchain Community with Enhanced Services

The new partnerships announced by SolidProof will bring great innovation and convenience to the blockchain community. They will enrich the SolidProof ecosystem, making it easier for users to live an exceptional experience in the blockchain sphere.

These collaborations also prove the company's commitment to providing its customers with top-notch services and the best user experience possible.

The team behind SolidProof works hard towards achieving growth and providing a wide range of services to the crypto community. With their new partners by their side, they made one step forward to make that dream a reality.

About SolidProof

The German-based company SolidProof offers a wide range of smart contract audit, KYC, and marketing services. The team behind the project works hard to offer its customers the safest, most compliant, and most secure services possible.

Their mission is to become the go-to provider for everything blockchain audit and KYC related. In order to achieve this goal, they offer their customers top-notch services and an unbeatable user experience.

SolidProof has been making great strides in the blockchain and crypto space, forming new partnerships in a growing ecosystem. These collaborations will bring a great deal of convenience to the blockchain community and make SolidProof's services even more accessible.

SolidProof's website and social pages represent a great way to keep in touch with its latest news, partnerships, and services.

