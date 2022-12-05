Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 25/11/2022 503,042 531.08 267,154,455 Monday, 28 November 2022 1,336 514.97 688,000 Tuesday, 29 November 2022 2,152 513.34 1,104,708 Wednesday, 30 November 2022 3,086 513.31 1,584,075 Thursday, 1 December 2022 2,594 520.42 1,349,969 Friday, 2 December 2022 2,214 528.07 1,169,147 In the period 28/11/2022 - 2/12/2022 11,382 518.00 5,895,899 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/12/2022 514,424 530.79 273,050,354 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,035,148 treasury shares corresponding to 7.98% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

