Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 25/11/2022
|503,042
|531.08
|267,154,455
|Monday, 28 November 2022
|1,336
|514.97
|688,000
|Tuesday, 29 November 2022
|2,152
|513.34
|1,104,708
|Wednesday, 30 November 2022
|3,086
|513.31
|1,584,075
|Thursday, 1 December 2022
|2,594
|520.42
|1,349,969
|Friday, 2 December 2022
|2,214
|528.07
|1,169,147
|In the period 28/11/2022 - 2/12/2022
|11,382
|518.00
|5,895,899
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/12/2022
|514,424
|530.79
|273,050,354
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,035,148 treasury shares corresponding to 7.98% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
