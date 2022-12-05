Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 28, 2022 to Friday December 2, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|199,223
|3,515,519,572
|28 November 2022
|632
|14,769.7310
|9,334,470
|29 November 2022
|622
|14,739.3891
|9,167,900
|30 November 2022
|632
|14,968.5127
|9,460,100
|1 December 2022
|661
|15,011.7549
|9,922,770
|2 December 2022
|647
|14,761.2210
|9,550,510
|Total 28-2 December Friday
|3,194
|47,435,750
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,387
|14,851.5081
|50,302,058
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|18,916
|278,502,497
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|205,804
|3,613,257,380
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|883,161
|16,406,876,565
|28 November 2022
|2,522
|15,212.9461
|38,367,050
|29 November 2022
|2,509
|15,126.5564
|37,952,530
|30 November 2022
|2,516
|15,375.0616
|38,683,655
|1 December 2022
|2,676
|15,379.6039
|41,155,820
|2 December 2022
|2,567
|15,117.5107
|38,806,650
|Total 28-2 December Friday
|12,790
|194,965,705
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,253
|15,243.6037
|156,292,669
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,231
|15,243.6341
|49,252,182
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|75,459
|1,143,429,103
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|909,435
|16,807,387,120
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 173,972 A shares and 781,158 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.11% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 5 December 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
