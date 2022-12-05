English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 28, 2022 to Friday December 2, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 199,223 3,515,519,572 28 November 2022 632 14,769.7310 9,334,470 29 November 2022 622 14,739.3891 9,167,900 30 November 2022 632 14,968.5127 9,460,100 1 December 2022 661 15,011.7549 9,922,770 2 December 2022 647 14,761.2210 9,550,510 Total 28-2 December Friday 3,194 47,435,750 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,387 14,851.5081 50,302,058 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 18,916 278,502,497 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 205,804 3,613,257,380 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 883,161 16,406,876,565 28 November 2022 2,522 15,212.9461 38,367,050 29 November 2022 2,509 15,126.5564 37,952,530 30 November 2022 2,516 15,375.0616 38,683,655 1 December 2022 2,676 15,379.6039 41,155,820 2 December 2022 2,567 15,117.5107 38,806,650 Total 28-2 December Friday 12,790 194,965,705 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,253 15,243.6037 156,292,669 Bought from the Foundation* 3,231 15,243.6341 49,252,182 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 75,459 1,143,429,103 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 909,435 16,807,387,120

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 173,972 A shares and 781,158 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.11% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments