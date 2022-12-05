Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 28, 2022 to Friday December 2, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)199,223 3,515,519,572
28 November 202263214,769.73109,334,470
29 November 202262214,739.38919,167,900
30 November 202263214,968.51279,460,100
1 December 202266115,011.75499,922,770
2 December 202264714,761.22109,550,510
Total 28-2 December Friday3,194 47,435,750
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,38714,851.508150,302,058
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)18,916 278,502,497
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)205,804 3,613,257,380
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)883,161 16,406,876,565
28 November 20222,52215,212.946138,367,050
29 November 20222,50915,126.556437,952,530
30 November 20222,51615,375.061638,683,655
1 December 20222,67615,379.603941,155,820
2 December 20222,56715,117.510738,806,650
Total 28-2 December Friday12,790 194,965,705
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,25315,243.6037156,292,669
Bought from the Foundation*3,23115,243.634149,252,182
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)75,459 1,143,429,103
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)909,435 16,807,387,120

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 173,972 A shares and 781,158 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.11% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521 

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 48 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 48 2022