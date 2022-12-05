New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Open Source Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370361/?utm_source=GNW





The global open source intelligence market is expected to grow from $7.95 billion in 2021 to $10.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The open source intelligence market is expected to reach $25.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%.



The open source intelligence market consists of the sale of open source intelligence solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to detect potential network flaws, vulnerabilities, and external attacks. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) refers to the process of identifying, collecting, processing, evaluating, and reporting information gathered from public sources such as broadcast TV and radio, social media, and websites for intelligence purposes.



The main source type in open source intelligence are media, internet, public government data, professional and academic publications, commercial and other source type.Media refers to the communication avenues via which we spread information such as news, music, entertainment, education, and advertisements.



The main techniques are text analytics, video analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, security analytics and other technique. The major end user are government intelligence agencies, military and defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, financial services, private specialized business and other end user.



North America was the largest region in the open source intelligence market in 2021. The regions covered in the open source intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of frauds carried out through social media is expected to drive the open-source intelligence market.Social media is internet-based communication that allows people to converse, share their information, and produce web content.



Open-source data helps in identifying cyber danger indicators through social media, such as fraudulent domains or bogus social media accounts, which could be exploited to launch an attack.For instance, according to the Federal Trade Commission, a US-based consumer protection body, in 2021, over $770 million in damages were attributed to fraud that was perpetrated on social media sites, according to roughly 95,000 people.



Of all recorded fraud-related losses, these losses make up around 25%. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of fraud carried out through social media is driving the growth of the open-source intelligence market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the open-source intelligence market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as OSINT which works on AI-Powered open-source intelligence to sustain their position in the market.



In December 2021, Cobwebs, a US-based web intelligence provider, introduced OSINT, which helps to protect global communities and organizations from crime, threats, and cyber-attacks, by providing seamless access to publicly available data.The help of AI-Powered open-source intelligence helps to provide crucial information in an easily comprehensible way.



Also, AI-based dark web surveillance technology joins the dots in a visual graph and provides actionable insights in the form of automated reports that can be utilized for both internal follow-ups by the organization and for law enforcement to act.



In January 2021, Hensoldt, a German-based defence and security electronics provider, acquired Sail Labs for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Hensoldt intends to establish a new product line on the Sail Labs engine, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse open-source intelligence data.



SAIL LABS (Speech, Artificial Intelligence, and Language Laboratories) is an Austria-based AI Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions provider. SAIL LABS provides automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies.



The countries covered in the open source intelligence market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The open source intelligence services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides open source intelligence services market statistics, including open source intelligence services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a open source intelligence services market share, detailed open source intelligence services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the open source intelligence services industry. This open source intelligence services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

