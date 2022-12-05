New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370359/?utm_source=GNW





The global B2B telecommunications market is expected to grow from $56.33 billion in 2021 to $65.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The B2B telecommunications market is expected to reach $117.01 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.



The B2B telecommunication market consists of sales of B2B telecommunication services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for direct communications between businesses to transmit data, text, sound, voice, and video.B2B telecommunication refers to electronic commerce, which is used while the exchange of products, services, and information between businesses, rather than between businesses and consumers (B2C).



A B2B transaction is conducted between two companies, between wholesalers and online retailers.



The main solution in B2B telecommunication is cloud services, unified communication and collaboration, VoIP, WAN and M2M communication.Cloud services refer to a broad range of services that are provided on demand over the internet to businesses and customers.



The major enterprise types are large enterprises and SMEs. The main industrial verticals are BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, government, retail and eCommerce and other industrial verticals.



North America was the largest region in the B2B telecommunication market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the B2B telecommunication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in industrialization and urbanization in several countries is expected to propel the growth of the B2B telecommunication market going forward.Industrialization refers to the transformation of a country’s economy from agriculture to mass-production of goods and services using technology through industries.



Urbanization, on the other hand, refers to the permanent migration of rural people to cities.B2B telecommunication in industrialization helps in gathering and processing customer data that can be used in targeting advertisements and predicting clients’ behaviors to control the cost of operation, which is essential for industrialization.



For instance, according to the Federal Reserve Board, the central banking system of the United States of America, in August 2022, the total industrial output increased by 0.6%. Additionally, in June 2021, according to UNCTAD, a Geneva-based intergovernmental organization intended to promote the interests of developing states in world trade, by 2020, the share of the urban population increased to 56.2%. Therefore, the increase in industrialization and urbanization in several countries is driving the growth of the B2B telecommunication market.



Technological innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the B2B telecommunication market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as SD-WAN an advanced technology to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Airtel India, an Indian-based company operating in telecommunication, and Cisco System Inc., a US-based multinational company operating in telecommunication and IT solutions, combined developed and launched their next-gen connectivity technology Cisco SD-WAN Connect. Cisco SD-WAN Connect provides unique integrated capabilities for multi-cloud, security, unified communications, and other features in a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) enabled architecture in telecommunication.



In October 2021, Orange Romania, a Romania-based company operating in telecommunications, acquired Hellenic Telecommunications for a deal amount of $304.66 million. Through this acquisition, Orange Romania strengthened its product portfolio in voice, broadband internet, and television services. Hellenic Telecommunications is a Greece-based company operating in B2B telecommunications services to various industries such as audio-visual, communications, industrial, and residential industries.



The countries covered in the B2B telecommunication market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The B2B telecommunication market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides B2B telecommunication market statistics, including B2B telecommunication industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a B2B telecommunication market share, detailed B2B telecommunication market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the B2B telecommunication industry. This B2B telecommunication market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370359/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________