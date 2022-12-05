New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-Vendor Support Services Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370357/?utm_source=GNW





The global multi-vendor support services market is expected to grow from $57.20 billion in 2021 to $59.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.08%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The multi-vendor support services market is expected to reach $67.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.22%.



The multi-vendor support services market consists of sales of multi-vendor support services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by businesses to support both their products and multiple products from other manufacturers.Multivendor Support reduces downtime by streamlining problem identification and resolution across the business environment.



Multi-vender support service means services provided by multiple vendors for items such as consulting, education, management of the information systems, systems planning, development, integration and maintenance, and training in the organization.



The main type of multi-vendor support services includes hardware support services and software support services.The hardware support services offer hardware services to expand and extend the base warranties for data center and endpoint systems by delivering high-quality world-class services and networking hardware services.



The services are applied in sales and marketing, financial and accounting, supply chain, IT operations, and others both small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The verticals using the service include banking, financial services & insurance, telecom & IT, media & entertainment, travel & logistics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the multi-vendor support services market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



A significant increase and presence of technology providers will propel the growth of multi-vendor support services during the forecast period.The need for IT enterprises and skills is rising as technology continues to permeate every area of the commercial and business environment, and this demands vendor support services for effective technology implementation.



For instance, in November 2019, application management services for Oracle were introduced by Rimini Street Inc., a provider of IT business software products and services. The breadth of Oracle applications covered by the service includes JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and Siebel, among many others. Therefore, a significant increase and presence of technology providers will drive market growth.



Demand for multi-vendor support services by telecom operators is a new trend gaining popularity in the multi-vendor support services market.To offer services suitable for 2G/3G/4G, future 5G mobile, data, TV, fixed line, and unified communications, communication service providers (CSPs) are developing complicated multi-vendor networks (UC).



For instance, in September 2021, Vodafone successfully tested a system with the help of Benu Networks, Casa Systems, Cisco, and Nokia that would make it quicker and simpler to deploy faster-fixed broadband services to both new and current customers throughout Europe. This is a step in enabling the present monolithic, single-supplier broadband gateways to benefit from increased technical innovation from a more varied supply chain that is called Disaggregated BNG technology will alter the way the broadband networks are created.



In September 2021, Service Express, a US-based data center solutions provider, acquired The ICC Group for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Service Express and ICC group will use their experience to deliver complete multivendor services in the UK.



The acquisition also strengthens Service Express in UK service offerings and gives clients more tools to manage expenses and improve infrastructure strategy. The ICC Group is a UK-based company providing multivendor experience in hardware maintenance and managed services.



