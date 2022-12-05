New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Managed Pressure Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370356/?utm_source=GNW





The global managed pressure drilling services market is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2021 to $3.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The managed pressure drilling services market is expected to grow to $4.54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38%.



The managed pressure drilling services market consists of sales of managed pressure drilling services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control annular pressure while drilling the working surface and adjusting the entry-level and mud weight during the drilling process.Managed pressure drilling (MPD) is a drilling technique that uses a closed and pressurized circulating system to provide precise pressure control of the wellbore.



They are carried out by lowering the flow conditions to maintain the pressure of the lower holes by the pressure of the pore model.



The main managed pressure drilling services technologies include constant bottom hole pressure (CBHP), mud cap drilling (MCD), dual gradient drilling (DGD) and return flow control drilling (RFCD).Constant bottom hole pressure manages bottom hole pressures required in drilling under high-pressure conditions.



The applications of managed pressure drilling services include onshore and offshore.



North America was the largest region in the managed pressure drilling services market in 2021. The regions covered in the managed pressure drilling services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing energy demand is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the managed pressure drilling services market.An increase in energy demand due to increasing industrial activity and advances in both developing and developed countries will result in increased extraction and drilling activities, thereby driving the market.



For instance, according to the 2021 International Energy Agency (IEA) report, global energy consumption increased by 4.6% in 2021, which was higher than in 2019 and 2020 across the world. Therefore, growing energy demand drives the growth of the managed pressure drilling services market going forward.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the managed pressure drilling services market.Major companies operating in the drilling services sector are focused on developing new technological solutions such as mobile and customizable systems in drilling activities to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2019, Halliburton, a US-based hydraulic operations company, introduced Flex Managed Pressure Drilling System (MPD), a scalable and mobile system technology that can be customized to address specific operator challenges and improves rig efficiency. This system enables operators to choose the appropriate level of service to help optimize the cost/benefit of managed pressure drilling services.



In October 2020, Chevron Corporation, a US-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company, acquired Noble Energy for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would provide Chevron Corporation with low-cost, proven gas reserves and desirable undeveloped oil and natural gas resources.



Moreover, this acquisition will also strengthen Chevron’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the United States. Noble Energy is a US-based energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration.



The countries covered in the managed pressure drilling services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The managed pressure drilling services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides managed pressure drilling services market statistics, including managed pressure drilling services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a managed pressure drilling services market share, detailed managed pressure drilling services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the managed pressure drilling services industry. This managed pressure drilling services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________