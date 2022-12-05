Quantifind Named to Top 100 FinTech ESG Companies Globally

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind, developer of the AI-powered Graphyte financial crimes detection platform, has been named one of the most innovative companies in the financial services industry by Fintech Global.

Quantifind was named to FinTech Global's ESGFinTech100, its annual list of the 100 most innovative companies in the industry's environmental, social and governance sector. FinTech Global is the world's leading provider of financial technology information services and serves a network of more than 300,000 industry professionals.

Quantifind's automated Graphyte platform, which provides up to a 40% increase in productivity when compared to legacy processes, prompted FinTech Global's recognition of the company.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the top 100 fintech companies in the world by ESGFintech 100," said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. "Our Graphyte platform can be a game-changer for how financial institutions protect themselves, their clients and their stakeholders from risk and fraud, and we're glad to have this opportunity to create more awareness of what we can provide to businesses worldwide."

FinTech Global says its ESGFinTech100 list is "the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their ESG assessment and performance improvement strategies." It is designed to aid executives in the financial services industry in staying informed about the latest innovations in the space.

Companies on the ESGFinTech100 list are selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts based on factors including the industry significance of a company's solution; the company's growth in capital, revenue, and customer traction; the innovation of its ESG solution; potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, and impact on ESG imperatives and/or revenue enhancements for clients.

The ESGFinTech100 list is a part of a series of studies that analyze and promote the leading companies in the RegTech (regulatory technology), InsurTech (insurance technology,) and WealthTech (wealth technology) sectors. In past years, companies on these lists have generated tremendous brand awareness, have been approached directly by banks and financial institutions, and received a positive reception from prospective clients and partners, according to FinTech Global.

Quantifind's Graphyte platform is an intuitive investigation application that provides consolidated analysis and automated reporting features. The Quantifind team has worked to optimize the AML-KYC workflow with monitoring, search, curation, review, and reporting features to ensure improved compliance and efficiency.

About Quantifind

Quantifind's Graphyte AI-powered financial crimes automation platform applies comprehensive data coverage, best-in-class risk assessment accuracy, and powerful investigation tools to deliver AML-KYC productivity gains of over 40%.

