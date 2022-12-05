New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Load Balancer Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370355/?utm_source=GNW





The global load balancer market is expected to grow from $4.29 billion in 2021 to $4.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The load balancer market is expected to grow to $8.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.



The load balancer market consists of sale of load balancer devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the overall speed of applications and helps to boost the application dependability and increase the capacity by executing application-specific tasks and reducing the load on servers involved with managing and maintaining network sessions and applications. A load balancer refers to a device that serves as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic among several servers.



The main types of load balancer markets are local load balancers and global load balancers.Local load balancers are used to improve application availability and responsiveness and prevent server overload.



The local load balancer is a load balancing within the data center and distributing network traffic across multiple servers.The components are hardware, software, and services and the enterprise sizes are large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.



The various Industry Verticals are BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, and other industry.



North America was the largest region in the load balancer market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the load balancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising adoption of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the load balancer market going forward.Connected devices are physical things that can communicate with one another and other systems over the internet.



Connected device use has been growing due to the convenience they offer to the users.These devices are connected to the internet and load balancers analyze incoming requests and divert them to the relevant servers.



For instance, according to State of IoT—Spring 2022 report by IoT Analytics, a Germany-based provider of market insights and strategic business intelligence for the IoT, the global IoT connections number grew by 8% in 2021 to 12.2 billion active endpoints, which is expected to grow 18% to 14.4 billion active connections in 2022. The number is expected to be around approximately 27 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. Further, according to ITPro, a US-based technology newspaper, in 2020, about 38% of Americans added more internet-connected devices to their homes during the pandemic which is only 25% in 2019. Therefore, the rising adoption of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the load balancer market going forward.



Technological advancements in load balancers have emerged as a key trend in the load balancer market.Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies such as the ZeroLB that uses a pattern for load balancing technology to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in 2021, Kong Inc, a US-based manufacturer of cloud connectivity companies introduced ZeroLB - a modern, decentralized load balancing pattern that seeks to eliminate every load balancer installed in front of specific services and applications.ZeroLB eliminates the need for hardware, software, and elastic cloud load balancers.



This technology can also handle many devices by executing applications and helps in load control.



In November 2021, Progress, a US-based provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, acquired Kemp for a deal amount of $258 million.Through this acquisition of Kemp and Progress extends these capabilities with the addition of application experience management to its portfolio of market-leading products in DevOps, Application development, Data connectivity and digital experience.



Kem is a US-based company that creates load balancing systems that balance user traffic between several application servers in a local, virtual, or cloud context.



The countries covered in the load balancer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The load balancer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides load balancer market statistics, including load balancer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a load balancer market share, detailed load balancer market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the load balancer industry. This load balancer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

