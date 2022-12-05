“MARCHING BAND MONDAY”: WorldStrides Announces High School Marching Bands Across the Country Selected to Perform at College Football Bowl Games

As College Football Playoff Committee Releases Bowl Game Matchups, Global Leader in Educational Travel Highlights High School Marching Bands Performing at Top National Bowl Game Halftime Shows

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides, the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning, today announced that 43 marching bands from across the country have been chosen to perform at college football bowl game halftime shows. The experience presents high school students with a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of live audiences of tens of thousands of fans and be part of some of the nation’s most anticipated football matchups.

Celebrating 55 years of providing students with life changing moments, WorldStrides works directly with band directors at high schools across the nation to enable marching band students to participate in this experience – providing exclusive access to perform at elite college bowl games. Bands are selected in an application process that examines their quality of sound, past performances, and strength of program.

The students will be performing at college football bowl games including the:

  • Sugar Bowl: New Orleans, LA
  • Liberty Bowl: Memphis, TN
  • ReliaQuest Bowl: Tampa, FL
  • Holiday Bowl: San Diego, CA
  • Cheez It Bowl: Orlando, FL
  • Alamo Bowl: San Antonio, TX

“Performing to live audiences of tens of thousands of fans at some of the nation’s most popular football games may seem like just a dream – but WorldStrides is proud to help make that dream a reality for thousands of high school marching band students across the country,” said Marina Grant, Director of Special Events, WorldStrides. “These students have put in countless hours preparing for their moment to shine, and we’re beyond thrilled to highlight their incredible talent and hard work in prime time.”

“Excited doesn’t even begin to describe it – for our students, this is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Steve Kauffman, Director of Bands at Fostoria City Schools. “This experience is about so much more than football or marching band – most of our students don’t get many opportunities to travel, so providing them with a look in at another region of the country and all of the history from that area can open their eyes to what is possible for them as they grow into adults. Our remarkable band members have put in the work, and now they’re ready to put on an impressive show at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The full list of participating high schools can be found below:

Barstow High SchoolCA
Dowling Catholic High SchoolIA
Galena High SchoolKS
Windsor Jr Sr High SchoolMO
Hershey Public SchoolNE
Anadarko High SchoolOK
Northridge High SchoolAL
Marist SchoolGA
West Laurens High SchoolGA
Riley Co High SchoolKS
Shawnee Mission N High SchKS
Houston High SchoolMS
Avon Lake High SchoolOH
Bellefontaine High SchoolOH
Pauls Valley High SchoolOK
Palo Verde Valley High SchoolCA
Orange Vista High SchoolCA
Gehlen Catholic SchoolIA
Andover High SchoolKS
Magnet Cove High SchoolAR
Robinson High SchoolIL
Hoopeston Area High SchoolIL
North Shelby Jr Sr High SchoolMO
Warsaw High SchoolMO
Norborne SchoolMO
Fostoria Jr Sr High SchoolOH
Lemon Bay High SchoolFL
Lakewood Ranch High SchoolFL
Pebblebrook High SchoolGA
Centralia High SchoolIL
Tremont High SchoolIL
Clinton High SchoolMO
Hugh M Cummings High SchoolNC
Worland High SchoolWY
Heartbeat Music & Performing Arts AcademyCA
Bishop Noll InstituteIN
Jackson High SchoolMI
Harding High SchoolOH
Comanche High SchoolOK
Elk Point-Jefferson SchoolSD
Farragut High SchoolTN
Holmen High SchoolWI
Parkersburg High SchoolWV

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

