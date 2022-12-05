New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370351/?utm_source=GNW

The global telecom analytics market is expected to grow from $4.16 billion in 2021 to $5.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.12%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The telecom analytics market is expected to grow to $12.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.03%.



The telecom analytics market consists of telecom analytics solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to assist in monitoring and managing any drops in the in-service performance of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics refers to an intelligence technique that allows communication service providers (CSPs) to study their massive amounts of data and derive useful information.



The main telecom analytics components include solutions and services.Telecom analytics solutions are used for generating insights and monitoring customers, network, location, price and other parameters.



The different telecom analytics deployment modes include on-premise and cloud for large enterprises and SMEs. The applications of telecom analytics include customer management, sales and marketing management, network management, risk and compliance management and workforce management.



North America was the largest region in the telecom analytics market in 2021. The regions covered in the telecom analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising attacks and suspicious activities are expected to propel the growth of the telecom analytics market going forward.Telecommunications fraud concerns operators with financial and reputational losses.



Telecom analytics helps prevent cyberattacks and fraudulent activities through continuous monitoring and vigilance.The increasing number of cyber-attacks on telecom companies is expected to drive demand for several telecom analytics services.



According to a 2022 report by Lumen, a US-based telecommunications company, the number of distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks for telecommunications companies increased by 32% year on year.Also, the top 500 DDoS attacks in the telecom industry accounted for 76%.



Therefore, the growing attacks and suspicious activities will drive the telecom analytics market.



Partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom analytics market.Major companies operating in the telecom analytics market are focused on partnering or collaborating with other companies to develop new technology solutions flexible across other elements driving the expansion of technologies such as artificial intelligence.



For instance, in 2019, Jio, an Indian telecommunications company, partnered with Guavus, a US-based data management company centred on AI-driven analytics. The partnership involves Guavus’s AI-based solutions providing real-time customer experience analytics, predictive analytics to automate network troubleshooting, and marketing insights to Jio to help the company offer superior customer service while addressing critical service operations with intelligent automation.



In May 2021, CSG, a US-based company that provides software services to the telecommunications industry, acquired Tango Telecom for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, CSG will accelerate its growth by grabbing market share and leveraging new revenue-generating streams.



The deal enhances the company’s ability to offer comprehensive digital monetization solutions to communication service providers (CSPs). Tango Telecom is an Ireland-based telecommunication and telecom analytics company.



The countries covered in the telecom analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The telecom analytics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides telecom analytics market statistics, including telecom analytics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a telecom analytics market share, detailed telecom analytics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the telecom analytics industry. This telecom analytics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

