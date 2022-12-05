Palmetto Infusion, leading infusion provider in southeast, opens first clinic in Florida

Panama City, Florida, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Infusion, the leading ambulatory infusion provider in the southeast, today announces a new clinic opening in Panama City—the first in the state of Florida, marking the fifth state in which the company provides patient care.

Palmetto Infusion’s cost-effective, cutting-edge infusion centers safely and effectively treat patients receiving short- and long-term infusion therapies, for conditions such as Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, enzyme replacement, and rheumatoid arthritis.

These spacious, state-of-the-art centers are designed with patient convenience and comfort in mind and feature recliners, television, Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks, blankets, and caring, knowledgeable staff, ensuring each visit is relaxing, uplifting, and healing.

According to Palmetto Infusion’s Chief Operating Officer, Matt Angell, the expansion comes at a time when infusion and injection therapy accessibility is more important than ever in rural areas where access to care is limited.

“We’re seeing that there is an increased need for convenient and accessible infusion locations, outside the typical hospital setting,” said Angell. “By bringing more of these ambulatory infusion clinics, especially in up-and-coming communities like Panama City and surrounding rural areas, we’re increasing patients’ access to care. We’re able to provide a safe and easy way for these patients—many of whom receive treatments for hours every few weeks—to get some of their time and life back, outside an infusion chair.”

“When Hurricane Michael devastated Panama City in 2018, it changed the footprint of medical facilities in the area,” said Thomas Otis, Chief Real Estate Officer. “Being able to bring this type of care to this underserved community and to play a part in the rebuilding process means so much to Palmetto Infusion and we are incredibly thankful for the opportunity.”

The new infusion center marks the 33rd Palmetto Infusion location in the southeast. The clinic features 17 chairs, four private rooms, and is operated by a trained staff with more than 35 years of combined experience.

To learn more, please visit palmettoinfusion.com.

About Palmetto Infusion:

Founded in 1999, Palmetto Infusion provides comprehensive ambulatory infusion services to acute and chronically ill patients, such as those with Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Our compassionate team of experts delivers a cost-effective and seamless care experience that surpasses all others. With more than 30 locations across the southeast, and a trained staff of caring health care professionals, we are committed to providing patients living with chronic illness a safe, convenient, and more affordable place to receive treatments that improve their quality of life.

