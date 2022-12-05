New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370347/?utm_source=GNW





The global citizen services AI market is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2021 to $3.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.99%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The citizen services AI market is expected to grow to $15.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.81%.



The citizen services AI market consists of sales of citizen services AI by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to access justice, assist users in navigating healthcare systems, and democratize knowledge.Citizen services AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence for citizen services.



These include computer programs that simulate human conversations over chat to improve customer support.



The main citizen services AI technologies include machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), image processing and face recognition.Machine learning is used to expand expert judgment to enormous data sets.



The applications of citizen services AI include traffic and transportation management, healthcare, public safety, utilities and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the citizen services AI market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the citizen services AI report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of automation is expected to drive the growth of the citizen services AI market.Automation refers to technological applications where the amount of human input is reduced and covers a variety of applications, such as home automation, IT automation, and business process automation.



Citizen services AI uses different automation resources that enable tasks that formerly required human intelligence, such as interpreting speech, text, or image content, searching for patterns and anomalies, to be handled by artificial intelligence.According to a survey on Automating with Intelligence conducted by Deloitte, a UK-based professional services company, in 2021, intelligent automation adoption significantly increased by 15% in 2020 over the previous year, with 73% of respondents beginning their journeys.



More organizations are turning to automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning as they continue to pivot and adapt in response to the pandemic. Therefore, the increased adoption of automation will drive the citizen services AI market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the citizen services AI market.Major market players are focusing on creating innovative technologies and integrating machine learning into their products for citizen services.



For instance, in March 2019, SwiftStack, a US-based company that supplies multi-cloud data storage and management, introduced customer-proven edge-to-core-to-cloud solution that enables large-scale artificial intelligence/machine and deep learning (AI/ML/DL) workflows.SwiftStack’s AI/ML solution offers massive parallelism and throughput in storage required for ingesting, training, and inferencing and data services like tagging, search, and metadata management to support AI/ML workflows.



The solution also incorporates public clouds to benefit from cloud bursting and scale economies while data is protected on-premises.



In October 2021, Accenture, an Ireland-based company specializing in information technology services and consulting, acquired BRIDGEi2i for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Accenture will add 800 professional employees to its’ Applied Intelligence developing, enhancing, and expanding its worldwide data science, machine learning, and AI-powered insights capabilities.



BRIDGEi2i is an India-based company that combines data engineering, sophisticated analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and consulting services to focus on data-driven digital transformation for businesses across sectors and worldwide.



The countries covered in the citizen services AI report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The citizen services AI market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides citizen services AI market statistics, including citizen services AI industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a citizen services AI market share, detailed citizen services AI market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the citizen services AI industry.

