Enterprise Information Archiving Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global enterprise information archiving market is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2021 to $7.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The enterprise information archiving market is expected to grow to $13.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.



The enterprise information archiving market consists of sales of the enterprise information archiving solution by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by various organizations for their data management needs.Enterprise information archiving refers to using new methods for storing business data, both structured and unstructured, as opposed to previous methods that only focused on storing structured data.



This software combines products and solutions for archiving the different types of data generated by the user.



The main types of enterprise information archiving markets are email, social media, web, mobile communications, and databases.Emails market in enterprise information archiving is used for email archiving, which can speed up the process whenever the data needs to be restored.



Electronic mail (e-mail) refers to a computer-based application for the exchange of messages between users.The deployment types are on-premises and cloud.



The types of organization sizes are large enterprises and SMEs.The various services are planning and consulting services, system integration, training and support services, operations and maintenance services, and data migration.



The various verticals are government and defense, BFSI, retail and eCommerce, education and research, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, it and telecommunications, and other verticals.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise information archiving market in 2021. The regions covered in the enterprise information archiving market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increasing amount of data being created each year is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise information archiving market going forward.Data refers to the information that is digitally stored on computers and other data storage technologies such as the cloud or blockchain.



Currently, data set sizes are increasing such as bytes, terabytes, and petabytes.Enterprise information archiving solutions help to manage more information effectively and to achieve compliance goals more easily.



For instance, according to WP Dev Shed, a New-Zealand based webmaster’s company, in July 2022, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated every day this year. This data usage is expected to reach 97 zettabytes of data worldwide by the end of 2022. Also, this usage of data is expected to grow further to 175 zettabytes by end of 2025. Therefore, increasing data volumes of enterprises are driving the growth of the enterprise information archiving market.



New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise information archiving market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as software that works on Microsoft Azure, and big data application framework technology to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2019, Solix Technologies Inc., a US-based big data application provider, launched the SOLIXCloud Enterprise Archiving, a software-as-a-service for data archiving built on Microsoft Azure. This product uses the big data application framework technology. This big data application framework technology helps the enterprises to enable archive databases, file servers, and email as well as decommission and retire legacy application data to the cloud.



In January 2022, Proofpoint Inc., a US-based software company, acquired Dathena Science Pte Ltd for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the multi-patented, next-gen AI engine into the people-centric DLP solutions will provide customers with unparalleled data protection and help them meet their challenging internal and regulatory compliance requirements. Dathena Science Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based software company offering a driven data discovery and classification platform.



The countries covered in the enterprise information archiving market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



