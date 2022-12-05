Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Clive Richardson 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0005581672 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.80 12,500 £10,000.00 d)











Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction











e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

5 December 2022