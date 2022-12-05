Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a) Name Maxwell Packe

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

Identification code GB00B1G3LR35

b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount

£1.290 34,883 £45,000.00

d)







Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction









e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2022