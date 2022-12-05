Royal Holiday Vacation Club Helps Others With Its Foundation

Mexico City, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

[A picture of underprivileged children smiling at the camera like the children Royal Holiday Vacation Club helps with their foundation.]

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is among the most outstanding travel clubs in the entire world. In 1992, the Geneva, Switzerland-based Royal Holiday was founded with operations in Mexico.

Access to approximately 180 locations in 52 nations in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia is available to members.

Over 100,000 happy members presently belong to Royal Holiday Vacation Club. Five tiers of membership are available from Royal Holiday, each with a range of benefits that let members experience the world of luxury leisure.

Royal Holiday works with famous vacation destinations and hotels across Mexico, the United States, and the coastal lines of the Caribbean Island.

It's an elite online club, after all, that enables one to acquire the best benefits and enjoy your vacations anywhere in the globe, whether traveling to Paris or London.

The international Royal Holiday Vacation Club members are privy to several advantages and thrilling experiences. Each location they travel to has retreats and resorts its members are free to explore. Vacationers benefit from exclusive access to club-owned houses, which offer additional discounts.

The club has transformed the tourist sector by offering exclusive deals and services that increase accessibility, affordability, and enjoyment of travel. Also, no area is off limits when using Royal Holiday Vacation Club.

The club's portfolio keeps growing thanks to the constant addition of new retreats, cruise itineraries, and lodging at upscale vacation destinations.



A Look Into the Royal Holiday Foundation



The Royal Holiday Foundation is a non-profit civil association established in 2015. Its primary goal is to assist underprivileged populations in having their first-ever holidays.

The foundation believes that holidays are crucial for a person's growth. The idea of creating memorable vacations for the underprivileged arose through its desire to give back to the community.

The foundation networks with different foundations, corporations, and allied organizations to achieve its mandate. Its primary beneficiaries are people with disabilities, jailed children, and cancer survivors.

It also supports excellent young students, the elderly, and underprivileged populations in and around major cities.

Over the years, the foundation has sponsored disadvantaged kids who may not have the chance to go on vacation. It believes that through these sponsored vacations, children will learn to travel and grow up to like it.

As recognition for its excellent idea, a plaque honoring the foundation's 'Vacations are a Right for All' campaign was presented to them on July 18, 2017, by the community aid organization Colonias de Vacaciones.





Who Are the Beneficiaries?





Since the organization's founding, the summer camps offered by The Royal Holiday Foundation and its primary sponsor, the Royal Holiday Vacation Club, have given 1,650 less fortunate kids a chance to take their very first vacations.

All the vacations come with amazing games, exciting sports, and an excellent environment for socializing.

The movement offers positive experiences that support both physical and emotional health. It encourages the joy of living, the drive to learn, respect, and self-esteem. Additionally, it fosters good behaviors and values.





How Does the Foundation Organize Vacations?



Colonias de Vacaciones and the YMCA create camps with entertaining and educational schedules for kids in difficult situations. They take two to seven days off during their holidays to learn good hygiene practices, exercise, eat well, and engage in recreational activities.

Other vulnerable populations, including cancer survivors, may take advantage of a 4-day, 3-night stay at one of the Park Royal Hotels & Resorts. These vacation spots offer all-inclusive holiday experiences, leisure activities, and unique dynamics that boost their self-esteem and general well-being.

Young students participate in transformative journeys where they get leadership and education experience outdoors. Day trips that introduce marginalized residents of tourist destinations to amusement, ecotourism, and aquatic parks are available to them.